The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) held a webinar on February 1, 2022, regarding the new OFCCP Contractor Portal requiring contractor verification of affirmative action programs (AAP) compliance. Some key takeaways from the webinar are below.

Using contact information contained in 2018 EEO-1 reports, OFCCP will soon send contractors an email requesting that they register on the portal. Note that even in the absence of an email from OFCCP, covered supply and service contractors must register in the portal. OFCCP has issued a visual guide to the registration process on its website. Contractors must designate at least one individual as an "admin user." Multiple additional users can register and have access to specific information with the permission of an "admin user." Organizational changes that affect prepopulated information in the portal from the 2018 EEO-1 reports (such as acquisitions, mergers, and divestitures) can be made in the portal. Contractors are responsible for keeping the information provided up-to-date. The agency has released an updated user guide and will soon release video resources for contractors. Contractors can also use OFCCP's Contractor Portal Technical Help Request Form to submit questions to OFCCP that are not addressed on the website. While OFCCP did not provide substantive information to webinar attendees about the certification process through the portal, the agency will host another webinar on March 30, 2022, dedicated to this topic.

