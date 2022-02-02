This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule *
9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT host the National Governors Association at the White House | East Room
2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule *
11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will host the National Governors Association for a meeting | East Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Friday-Sunday, January 28-30, 2022
The White House
January 30
- Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Syrian Democratic Forces Re-Taking Full Control of the Hasakah Prison in Syria
- Statement from President Biden on Mark Frerichs (hostage in AFG)
- Statement by President Biden on the 13th Anniversary of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act
January 28
- Remarks by President Biden on Building a Better America
- Remarks by President Biden After Air Force One Arrival
- Statement by Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall on Preparations Ahead of This Weekend's Nor'easter
- Remarks by President Biden After Visiting the Site of The Collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Statement by President Joe Biden on $15 Minimum Wage for Federal Workers and Contractors Going into Effect
- Fact Sheet: The White House and Department of Justice Announced 99 Law Schools in 35 States and Puerto Rico Continue to Answer the Attorney General's Call to Action for Stronger Access to Justice and Court Reform on Eviction Prevention
- Joint Statement by President Biden and President von der Leyen on U.S.-EU Cooperation on Energy Security
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley Press Briefing
- Article: U.S., in Lockstep With NATO Allies, Calls on Putin to Stand Down
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Phone Call With France Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba of the United Arab Emirates
- Press Release: DoD Awards Contract to iHealth Lab Inc., to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of President Biden's 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
- Press Release: DoD Announces $1.3 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement With Brittany Global Technologies to Strengthen the Domestic Clothing and Textile Industrial Base
- Contracts for January 28, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, January 31
Russia, Ukraine, Europe
- January 28: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UK National Security Advisor Lovegrove
- January 28: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian and UK Counterparts
- January 28: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Lithuania and Belgium
Middle East
- January 28: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking Returns from Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, and London
- January 30: Statement | Mark Frerichs' Second Year of Captivity in Afghanistan
Western Hemisphere
- January 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Holguín
- January 28: Statement | Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative Launches 2022 Fellowship Program
Africa
- January 28: Statement | Celebrating PEPFAR's 19th Anniversary
National Day Statement
- January 28: Statement | Nauru National Day
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week"
- Remarks during a Telephonic Background Briefing on the UN Security Council Meeting on Russia's Threat to International Peace and Security
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the White House and Department of Justice's Eviction Prevention Convening with Law Schools
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Remediation Helps Tech Company Avoid Penalties
Department of Justice
January 29, 2022
- Press Release: American Woman Who Led ISIS Battalion Charged with Providing Material Support to a Terrorist Organization
- Press Release: Former Tennessee Law Enforcement Officer Convicted of Federal Civil Rights Offenses
January 28, 2022
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the White House-Justice Department Convening with Law Schools: A Call to Action for Access to Justice
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the White House-Justice Department Convening with Law Schools: A Call to Action for Access to Justice
- Press Release: Online Contact Lens Company Ordered to Pay $3.5 Million in Civil Penalties and Consumer Redress for Violating Federal Contact Lens Laws
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement to Make Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Accessible for People with Disabilities at Kroger Grocery Chain
- Press Release: Two Former Federal Correctional Officers Plead Guilty to Bribery and Smuggling Contraband Scheme
- Press Release: Four Individuals Indicted on Wage Fixing and Labor Market Allocation Charges
- Press Release: Court Shuts Down Mississippi Return Preparer
- Press Release: North Carolina Surgeon and Wife Sentenced to Prison for Tax Crimes
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Takes Action to Combat Forced Labor and Hold Companies Accountable for Exploiting Workers
- Press Release: FY 2023 H-1B Cap Initial Registration Period Opens on March 1
- Press Release: Multiple Sex Offenders and Gang Members Arrested by USBP (Texas)
- Press Release: Eagle Pass Agents Rescue Stranded Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Previously Deported Sex Offenders (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Department of Commerce
- Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the Carnegie Mellon Manufacturing Futures Initiative in Pittsburgh
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Industry Leaders Call on Congress to Invest in America's Future
- Blog: NIST Announces Funding Opportunity for Manufacturing Centers in Kentucky, Nebraska, Rhode Island and South Dakota
- Blog: Voices From the Frontlines | FirstNet Provides Flexibility and Interoperability for Emergency Management During Pandemic
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Stainless Steel Wire Rod From Japan, Korea, and Taiwan
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Comment to Food and Drug Administration Supports Agency's Proposed Rule on Establishing Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
- Press Release: FTC Extends Deadline for Public Comment on Supply Chain Disruptions (Feb. 28)
- Press Release: Vision Path, Inc., Online Seller of Hubble Lenses, Settles Charges it Violated the Contact Lens Rule and FTC Act to Boost Sales
- Press Release: Auto Marketing Company Banned from Industry Under FTC Order
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for February Open Meeting
- Press Release: FCC Connecting Tribal Libraries Through the E-Rate Program
- Press Release: FCC Announces Over $1.2B for Rural Broadband in 32 States
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Weekend Nor'easter
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Recognizes WasteWise Award Winners for Innovations in Waste Reduction
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Availability of $1.5 Billion in RAISE Grants Made Possible by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Statements on 5G
- Press Release: Attend our Small Business Virtual Vendor Day on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, 1:30 – 2:30 PM ET
Department of Education
- Press Release: Secretary Cardona Lays Out Vision for Education in America | January 27
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Solicits Public Comments on the Project Prevent Grant Program | January 26
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 28, 2022
