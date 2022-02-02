This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule *

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT host the National Governors Association at the White House | East Room

2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule *

11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will host the National Governors Association for a meeting | East Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, January 28-30, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

January 30

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Syrian Democratic Forces Re-Taking Full Control of the Hasakah Prison in Syria

Statement from President Biden on Mark Frerichs (hostage in AFG)

Statement by President Biden on the 13th Anniversary of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act

January 28

Remarks by President Biden on Building a Better America

Remarks by President Biden After Air Force One Arrival

Statement by Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall on Preparations Ahead of This Weekend's Nor'easter

Remarks by President Biden After Visiting the Site of The Collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Statement by President Joe Biden on $15 Minimum Wage for Federal Workers and Contractors Going into Effect

Fact Sheet: The White House and Department of Justice Announced 99 Law Schools in 35 States and Puerto Rico Continue to Answer the Attorney General's Call to Action for Stronger Access to Justice and Court Reform on Eviction Prevention

Joint Statement by President Biden and President von der Leyen on U.S.-EU Cooperation on Energy Security

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley Press Briefing

Article: U.S., in Lockstep With NATO Allies, Calls on Putin to Stand Down

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Phone Call With France Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba of the United Arab Emirates

Press Release : DoD Awards Contract to iHealth Lab Inc., to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of President Biden's 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Press Release : DoD Announces $1.3 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement With Brittany Global Technologies to Strengthen the Domestic Clothing and Textile Industrial Base

: DoD Announces $1.3 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement With Brittany Global Technologies to Strengthen the Domestic Clothing and Textile Industrial Base Contracts for January 28, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, January 31

Russia, Ukraine, Europe

January 28: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UK National Security Advisor Lovegrove

January 28: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian and UK Counterparts

January 28: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Lithuania and Belgium

Middle East

January 28: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking Returns from Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, and London

January 30: Statement | Mark Frerichs' Second Year of Captivity in Afghanistan

Western Hemisphere

January 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Holguín

January 28: Statement | Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative Launches 2022 Fellowship Program

Africa

January 28: Statement | Celebrating PEPFAR's 19th Anniversary

National Day Statement

January 28: Statement | Nauru National Day

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week"

Remarks during a Telephonic Background Briefing on the UN Security Council Meeting on Russia's Threat to International Peace and Security

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the White House and Department of Justice's Eviction Prevention Convening with Law Schools

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Remediation Helps Tech Company Avoid Penalties

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

January 29, 2022

Press Release: American Woman Who Led ISIS Battalion Charged with Providing Material Support to a Terrorist Organization

Press Release: Former Tennessee Law Enforcement Officer Convicted of Federal Civil Rights Offenses

January 28, 2022

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the White House-Justice Department Convening with Law Schools: A Call to Action for Access to Justice

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the White House-Justice Department Convening with Law Schools: A Call to Action for Access to Justice

Press Release: Online Contact Lens Company Ordered to Pay $3.5 Million in Civil Penalties and Consumer Redress for Violating Federal Contact Lens Laws

Press Release : Justice Department Secures Agreement to Make Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Accessible for People with Disabilities at Kroger Grocery Chain

Press Release: Two Former Federal Correctional Officers Plead Guilty to Bribery and Smuggling Contraband Scheme

Press Release: Four Individuals Indicted on Wage Fixing and Labor Market Allocation Charges

Press Release: Court Shuts Down Mississippi Return Preparer

Press Release: North Carolina Surgeon and Wife Sentenced to Prison for Tax Crimes

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Takes Action to Combat Forced Labor and Hold Companies Accountable for Exploiting Workers

Press Release: FY 2023 H-1B Cap Initial Registration Period Opens on March 1

Press Release: Multiple Sex Offenders and Gang Members Arrested by USBP (Texas)

Press Release: Eagle Pass Agents Rescue Stranded Migrants (Texas)

Press Release: Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Previously Deported Sex Offenders (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce

Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo at the Carnegie Mellon Manufacturing Futures Initiative in Pittsburgh

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Industry Leaders Call on Congress to Invest in America's Future

Blog: NIST Announces Funding Opportunity for Manufacturing Centers in Kentucky, Nebraska, Rhode Island and South Dakota

Blog: Voices From the Frontlines | FirstNet Provides Flexibility and Interoperability for Emergency Management During Pandemic

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Stainless Steel Wire Rod From Japan, Korea, and Taiwan

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Comment to Food and Drug Administration Supports Agency's Proposed Rule on Establishing Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids

Press Release: FTC Extends Deadline for Public Comment on Supply Chain Disruptions (Feb. 28)

Press Release: Vision Path, Inc., Online Seller of Hubble Lenses, Settles Charges it Violated the Contact Lens Rule and FTC Act to Boost Sales

Press Release: Auto Marketing Company Banned from Industry Under FTC Order

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for February Open Meeting

Press Release: FCC Connecting Tribal Libraries Through the E-Rate Program

Press Release: FCC Announces Over $1.2B for Rural Broadband in 32 States

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Weekend Nor'easter

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Recognizes WasteWise Award Winners for Innovations in Waste Reduction

Link to other daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Availability of $1.5 Billion in RAISE Grants Made Possible by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Statements on 5G

Press Release: Attend our Small Business Virtual Vendor Day on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, 1:30 – 2:30 PM ET

Department of Education

Press Release: Secretary Cardona Lays Out Vision for Education in America | January 27

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Solicits Public Comments on the Project Prevent Grant Program | January 26

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 28, 2022

