This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

4:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT holds a press conference | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:50 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Mark Brzezinski to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Poland | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Statement by President Biden on 5G Agreement

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, January 18, 2022

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Historic Investment to America's Port and Waterway Infrastructure | January 19, 2022

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland (RUS, UKR, NATO, OSCE)

Press Release: President Biden Announces Host City for Ninth Summit of the Americas (Los Angeles)

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Honduras to Attend the Inauguration of Her Excellency Xiomara Castro

Statement from Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on the Vice President's Travel to Honduras (Jan. 27)

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of The Gambia to Attend Presidential Inauguration of His Excellency Adama Barrow

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Regarding the January 17, 2022, Terrorist Attack on the United Arab Emirates

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Defense Microelectronics Activity Designated Center for Industrial Technical Excellence

Article: Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee Dies at 102

Article: Making Martial Arts Instructors

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | World Series Champion Served in Navy During WWII

Contracts for January 18, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, January 19

Asia-Pacific

January 18: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi (DPRK, Burma, RUS, UKR)

Russia, Ukraine, Belarus

January 18: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Ukraine, Germany, and Switzerland (Jan. 18-21)

January 18: Transcript | A Senior State Department Official on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Ukraine and Germany

January 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov (SSD, NATO-Russia Council, UKR)

January 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares (UKR, RUS, LatAm)

January 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Before Their Meeting

January 18: Transcript | Senior State Department Official On Belarus

Western Hemisphere

January 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Argentine Foreign Minister Cafiero (bilat, IMF, NIC, Iran, HR Council)

January 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Before Their Meeting

Middle East

January 18: Sanctions | Sanctioning Hizballah Financiers in Lebanon

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: United States Announces $40 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Vulnerable People Affected by the Crisis in Lebanon

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks on the 25th Anniversary of the Children and Armed Conflict Mandate

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Jonathan Capehart on The Washington Post Live Podcast "Capehart"

Remarks by Under Secretary Uzra Zeya at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Addressing Violence Targeting Women in Peace and Security Processes

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with CEOs of NGOs Operating in Afghanistan

Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for November

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Hizballah Financiers in Lebanon

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter Delivers Remarks on Modernizing Merger Guidelines

Press Release: Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Seek to Strengthen Enforcement Against Illegal Mergers

Press Release: U.S. Citizen Charged with Conspiring to Provide Electronic Equipment and Technology to the Government of Iran

Press Release: Maryland Security Guard Charged With Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest over 160 at the checkpoint (Texas)

Press Release: 14 Arrests Within Hours at the Checkpoint (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol stops marijuana smuggling attempt near El Cenizo (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $300K in Cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: $8.7 Million Fake Jewelry Seized by Cincinnati, Indianapolis CBP (Ohio, Indiana)

Press Release: CBP Lists Top 10 Agriculture Seizures of 2021 (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department Seek to Strengthen Enforcement Against Illegal Mergers

Press Release: FTC Returns More Than $10 Million to Consumers Who Paid Hidden Fees to LendingClub

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chair Rosenworcel Statement on 5G Deployment Agreement

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Highlights Key Work in 2021 to Combat Climate Change

Press Release: Secretary Vilsack Announces New 10 Year Strategy to Confront the Wildfire Crisis

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Releases Blueprint for Central Utah Project's Implementation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2022

Press Release: Interior Department, Federal Partners Announce Interagency Effort to Clean Up Legacy Pollution, Implement Infrastructure Law

Press Release: White House Council on Native American Affairs to Engage Tribal Leaders on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Public Safety and Criminal Justice

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link to EPA press releases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Statements on 5G

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers nearly $25K in back wages, damages for 26 workers at Pittsburgh home health service company

Press Release: Idaho painting contractor pays $81K in back wages, liquidated damages to 35 workers shortchanged by illegal pay practices

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Charleston Walgreens store employed 12-year-old worker in violation of child labor laws

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Distribution of All American Rescue Plan ESSER Funds and Approval of All 52 State Education Agency Plans

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces Availability of $13 Million to Increase Behavioral Health Care Access in Rural Communities

Press Release: ONC Completes Critical 21st Century Cures Act Requirement, Publishes the Trusted Exchange Framework and the Common Agreement for Health Information Networks

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 18, 2022

Press Release: FDA Releases CDRH Health of Women Strategic Plan to Better Inform Medical Device Research and Regulation for All Women

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces $83 Million to Deliver Equitable COVID-19 Relief to Tribal Communities

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.