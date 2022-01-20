Congressman Ed Perlmutter's retirement announcement sent political shockwaves across Colorado and Washington D.C. Of the 37 members of Congress leaving this year, Perlmutter became the 26th House Democrat to announce he would not seek re-election, further jeopardizing Democrats' razor-thin House majority.

I have known Perlmutter long before we served together in the Colorado legislature and I have watched his career closely. I understand what it means to campaign and serve, and Perlmutter has always been one of the very best.

