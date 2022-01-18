United States:
The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 19 (Podcast)
18 January 2022
Jenner & Block
Co-hosts Matthew L. Haws and Sati Harutyunyan discuss the implications
of the US Supreme Court decision to stay OSHA's vaccine-or-test emergency temporary standard
(ETS). During the episode, Mr. Haws and Ms. Harutyunyan explain
what the ruling signals for federal contractors and what to expect
as attention shifts back to the lower courts in which the
contractor COVID-19 mandate is being litigated..
