Co-hosts Matthew L. Haws and Sati Harutyunyan discuss the implications of the US Supreme Court decision to stay OSHA's vaccine-or-test emergency temporary standard (ETS). During the episode, Mr. Haws and Ms. Harutyunyan explain what the ruling signals for federal contractors and what to expect as attention shifts back to the lower courts in which the contractor COVID-19 mandate is being litigated..

