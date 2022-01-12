Enterprises will normally spend a lot of effort to source and negotiate contracts for managed services and outsourcing arrangements. They don't, however, always give the same attention to IT infrastructure projects ... to their detriment.

Listen to this 9-minute podcast as Ben Fox, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Joe Schmidt discuss what IT infrastructure projects might look like in your company and why applying some rigor to the sourcing process will likely deliver better pricing and a Statement of Work that works for you.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Managed Services & Outsourcing and Success Stories webpages.

Originally published September 15, 2021 .

