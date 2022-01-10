On January 5, 2022, as part of the 2022 State of the State, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced new investments and a plan to advance offshore wind energy development off the coast of New York. Governor Hochul announced that the state will make a $500 million investment to support ports, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure to advance its offshore wind industry. Coupled with the investment, Governor Hochul announced an offshore wind plan with the following actions:

The New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) will launch its next round of offshore wind procurement in 2022, which is expected to result in at least 2 gigawatts of new projects;

New York state agencies will conduct a New York State Cable Corridor Study to initiate planning on how to deliver at least 6 gigawatts of offshore wind energy directly into New York City. The study will, among other things, identify offshore wind cable corridors and analyze key points of interconnection to the grid; and

NYSERDA will initiate a new master plan, building on New York's current Offshore Wind Master Plan. The new master plan will analyze, among other things, deep-water offshore wind development, which may rely on floating technology.

Also on the horizon for New York, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is expected to issue the Final Sale Notice (FSN) for the NY Bight lease area in the coming weeks. BOEM will hold the NY Bight competitive auction at least 45 days after issuance of the FSN. In addition, the South Fork Wind offshore project, which is located 19 miles southeast of Block Island, Rhode Island, and 35 miles east of Montauk Point, New York, is slated to begin construction in early 2022.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.