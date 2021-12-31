- Iowa AG Tom Miller was elected president of the National Association of Attorneys General, replacing outgoing NAAG president District of Columbia AG Karl Racine. AG Miller selected "Consumer Protection 2.0: Tech Threats and Tools" as his presidential initiative.
- Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III was the recipient of the annual Kelley-Wyman Award, NAAG's highest honor given for doing the most to advance NAAG's objectives.
- The new election and award ceremony were part of NAAG's annual Capital Forum, held December 7 in Washington, D.C.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.