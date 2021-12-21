CITY HALL

Kenney Administration Announces Vaccine Mandate for Indoor Dining

Monday morning, Mayor Kenney and other top-ranking officials announced that beginning January 3, 2022, establishments that sell foods and/or drinks for consumption on-site will have to enforce a phased vaccine mandate. Read the press release for more details.

Councilmember Green's Legislation to Establish a Philadelphia Public Financial Authority Passes Committee

On Tuesday, Councilmember Green's legislation that would enable the city to begin establishing and creating a municipal public bank was approved by the Committee on Finance. If this measure were to become law, Philadelphia would have the first municipal bank in the nation. The earliest this bill could pass City Council in a final vote is January 20.

Bill That Updates City's Green Building Requirements Passes City Council

On Thursday, City Council passed Councilmember Gilmore Richardson's legislation that would improve Philadelphia's LEED requirements for city buildings. The original municipal LEED law was passed in 2009; this legislation updates the requirements to reflect best practices.

City Council Enters Winter Recess

This morning, Philadelphia City Council will meet for the final time in 2021. The next convening of the legislative body will be on January 20, 2022. Since this council term does not end until the end of 2023, all bills and resolutions that are in the legislative process will carry over into next year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.