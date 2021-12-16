ARTICLE

On December 10th, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (“OIRA”) issued its Fall 2021 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions. OIRA's Fall 2021 Unified Agenda outlines the near and long-term regulatory actions each federal agency intends to take before the Spring 2022 Unified Agenda is released.

You can search an agency-by-agency list of the Administration's intended regulatory actions here.

