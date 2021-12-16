ARTICLE

Co-Hosts Matthew L. Haws and Sati Harutyunyan discuss the latest court orders blocking the enforcement of the Biden Administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors issued on September 9, 2021 through Executive Order 14042 (EO 14042). During the episode, Mr. Haws and Ms. Harutyunyan walk listeners through the orders' implications, the path forward in the courts, and what government contractors should be aware of as they considered company level requirements.

