ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Rose Christ, senior principal of the firm's Public Strategies group, has been named to New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams's Equity Transition Committee. Rose will share her subject matter expertise and advise the incoming administration on a wide array of topics in preparation for the transition of power on January 1, 2022. A strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Rose currently serves as president of the Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC (SDNYC) and was recently named to Crain's 2021 Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives and City & State NY's 2021 Pride Power 100 list. For over a decade, Rose has worked to advocate on behalf of nonprofit organizations that provide critical arts, cultural, and social services throughout the five boroughs. She is incredibly proud of her work to advocate for funding for organizations undertaking significant citywide programmatic initiatives and for significant capital projects, including improvements to real property, ground-up construction, and equipment systems.

The full list of the mayor-elect's transition committees and members can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.