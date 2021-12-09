ARTICLE

United States: New Infrastructure Law Promises $1.2 Trillion In Transportation And Infrastructure Spending, And More Funds Are On The Way

Washington, D.C. (December 6, 2021) - The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law on November 15, 2021, provides federal funding for improving basic infrastructure such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and rail. The bill also includes considerable funding for upgrading electric and water delivery systems, expanding broadband and electric vehicle infrastructure, and addressing greenhouse gas emissions, climate resiliency, environmental justice, and workforce issues. Other key features of the Act include measures aimed at promoting project permitting efficiencies and research funding for studies ranging from wildlife corridors to ergonomic seats for commercial drivers, and "Build America, Buy America" provisions for infrastructure materials.

But the new law is just the first of a two-part plan. Part two, the Budget Reconciliation legislative package, also known as the "Build Back Better Act," was passed by the U. S. House of Representatives and is anticipated to become law (after negotiations with the Senate) by the end of 2021. That bill proposes an additional $2 trillion in federal spending for new projects and programs, including significant tax incentives for renewable energy and changes to federal personal and corporate tax policies. In addition, Congress will soon pass the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which also includes provisions of keen interest to contractors, consultants, and developers. Businesses should closely examine the final provisions included in all three of these far-ranging packages to capture business opportunities, including grants, loans, and tax incentives.

Key components in the first bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, include:

Funding for planning and construction of roads, bridges, public transportation, ports, and freight facilities

Project delivery improvements, permit streamlining measures

Electric grid connectivity, upgrade, and resiliency funding

Supply chain, rare earth, and critical minerals support

Broadband and EV infrastructure deployment in rural and low-income communities

National Highway Freight Network establishment

Highway resiliency, including use of natural structures

Build America, Buy America requirements for federally-aided projects

Local hiring preference, advancement of disadvantaged businesses

Understanding these new funding mechanisms and associated Buy America provisions and waivers can be complicated. Businesses should look closely at how funds will be accessed and distributed and how new standards for acquisition of materials may impact projects.

