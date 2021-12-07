Ken Fisher moderated a panel held for New York City Council candidates at the Council Members' Retreat, hosted by City & State. The event was one of two final public forums for candidates planned ahead of the January 3, 2022, vote. Questions were tailored to individual candidates, however all candidates were asked their position on a letter released from ten progressive organizations calling on the seven Democrats to reject the support of the Council's five-member Republican minority in their efforts to secure the speakership. All seven candidates said they would stick to tradition and accept Republican support.

