CITY HALL

Al Schmidt, Republican City Commissioner, to Resign

Al Schmidt, the lone Republican City Commissioner and the target of direct attacks from former President Trump during the 2020 election, said that he will resign from his position in January to become president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, a good-government group based in Philadelphia. Read more from the Inquirer.

Quiñones-Sánchez Says She Will Introduce Limits on Outside Jobs for Council Members

After the conviction of Councilmember Bobby Henon on federal corruption charges, Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez says she will seek to put limits on holding jobs while a member of City Council. The Inquirer and WHYY have more.

Food Delivery Services Bill Passes Out of Committee

On Tuesday, the Commerce and Economic Development Committee approved amended legislation that would limit how much third-party food delivery companies can charge restaurants for delivery and marketing services. Majority Leader Parker championed the bill, and it is expected to pass the full City Council next week.

Weekly City Council Hearing Roundup

Monday, December 6 at 10:00a.m.: The Committee on Finance will hold a hearing on funding Safe Play Zones.

Monday, December 6 at 1:00p.m.: The Committee on Law and Government will hold a hearing on changing the composition of the City Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Tuesday, December 7 at 10:00a.m.: The Committee on Streets and Services will review various zoning and parking rule changes.

Tuesday, December 7 at 2:00p.m.: The Committee on Rules will review zoning changes and consider establishing a demolition moratorium in parts of Roxborough.

Wednesday, December 8 at 9:00a.m.: The Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development and The Homeless will consider changes to the eviction diversion program.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.