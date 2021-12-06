As we reported earlier this year, on August 31, 2021, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approved the new system that the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) developed for federal contractors to submit affirmative action programs (AAPs). The new system is designed to provide covered federal contractors a method of entering, tracking, and submitting AAPs for review by OFCCP.

On December 2, 2021, OFCCP announced its OFCCP Contractor Portal as the new platform for covered contractors to certify they are developing and maintaining annual AAPs and to upload AAPs during a compliance evaluation. Covered contractors and subcontractors may begin registering to upload their information on February 1, 2022, and can begin certifying compliance by March 31, 2022. The deadline to certify compliance for existing contractors is June 30, 2022. OFCCP's announcement, which includes answers to frequently asked questions states that more information about registration and certification will be forthcoming in the next few months.

