Star-Studded NY AG's Race | Barriers Against Robocallers | Challenges Against Vaccine Mandate

The State AG Report – 11.18.2021

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • 51 Attorneys General Urge FCC to Implement Stronger Barriers Against Robocallers
  • Former Impeachment Prosecutor Enters 2022 Race for New York Attorney General
  • 'Tis the Season for New Candidates to Jump into Attorneys General Races
  • Taking Care of the Caretakers: New York AG Recovers Millions in Wages for Home Care Aides
  • Attorneys General Challenge Biden Administration's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers
  • Potential for Future Competitive Harm Results in Divestiture Requirement for Generic Drug Company Acquisition

