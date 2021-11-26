Star-Studded NY AG's Race | Barriers Against Robocallers | Challenges Against Vaccine Mandate
The State AG Report – 11.18.2021
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- 51 Attorneys General Urge FCC to Implement Stronger Barriers Against Robocallers
- Former Impeachment Prosecutor Enters 2022 Race for New York Attorney General
- 'Tis the Season for New Candidates to Jump into Attorneys General Races
- Taking Care of the Caretakers: New York AG Recovers Millions in Wages for Home Care Aides
- Attorneys General Challenge Biden Administration's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers
- Potential for Future Competitive Harm Results in Divestiture Requirement for Generic Drug Company Acquisition
