Weekly Wrap

Before a nearly month-long recess, the House of Representatives were in session this week for the second to last time of 2021.

On Monday, the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee reported out H.B. 2075 (Knowles, R-Schuylkill), which would abrogate regulations pertaining to the Heavy-Duty Diesel Emissions Control Program and apply the federal standards for heavy-duty diesel vehicles and engines. They also reported out H.R. 149 (Rigby, R-Cambria), which would direct the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study the potential economic impacts of the Department of Environmental Protection's proposed biosolids permit revisions.

The House Professional Licensure Committee reported out S.B. 869 (Tomlinson, R-Bucks), which would provide for virtual meetings, quorums, continuing education and supervision for Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs licensing boards and commissions. In addition, the House Education Committee reported out H.B. 2045 (Ortitay, R-Allegheny), which would establish a statewide early literacy program. Furthermore, the House Insurance Committee reported out H.B. 2072 (Mackenzie, R-Lehigh), which would provide for payment of delinquent Children's Health Insurance Program premium balances.

Tuesday, the House Health Committee reported out the following bills:

H.B. 1005 (Cox, R-Berks), which would include drug-related overdose events in a patient's record on the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Program (ABC-MAP) database;

H.B. 2013 (Diamond, R-Lebanon), which would amend the state Constitution by allowing individuals the right to refuse any medical procedure, treatment, injection, vaccine or prophylactic without being questioned or interfered with;

H.B. 2033 (Lawrence, R-Chester), which would extend the expiration date for the reporting of the COVID-19 testing results at the state laboratory to December 31, 202; and

H.B. 2077 (Schemel, R-Franklin), which would allow a private, or government entity or place of public accommodation that is required by state or local regulation to impose a COVID-19 vaccine requirement to provide an exemption if the individual can provide any of the following: (1) proof from a physician of being previously infected with COVID-19 within one year from the date when the COVID-19 vaccine requirement applies to the individual; (2) serology test results verifying that the individual possesses COVID-19 antibodies; or (3) negative test results from a COVID-19 test.

Two bills amending the state Constitution were reported from the House State Government Committee:

H.B. 2069 (Cutler, R-Lancaster), which would exempt the disapproval of a regulation by the General Assembly from the presentment requirement for the Governor's approval or disapproval; and

H.B. 2070 (Cutler, R-Lancaster), which would provide that any executive order or proclamation issued by the Governor may not be in effect for more than 21 days, unless extended by concurrent resolution of the General Assembly.

Then on the House floor, S.B. 565 (Dush, R-Jefferson) passed finally. The bill would eliminate the need to obtain a license to carry a firearm in any vehicle or to carry a concealed firearm. The Governor already stated he will veto the bill. Another bill that could be vetoed once it reaches the Governor's desk is S.B. 382 (Langerholc, R-Cambria), which still needs a concurrence vote in the Senate. The bill would make changes to the transportation public private partnership (P3) approval process and require legislative approval of projects that impose user fees, including PennDOT's Pathway's Major Bridge P3 initiative which is anticipated to invest $2.2 billion in the replacement and rehabilitation of major bridges across the state.

On Wednesday, the House Aging and Youth Committee reported out S.B. 729 (Ward, R-Blair), which would allow individuals participating in a state-approved nurse aide training program to complete the education portion of their instruction via online courses. Additionally, the House Commerce Committee reported out H.B. 2057 (Roae, R-Crawford), which would update the Business Corporation Law.

There were two hearings of note held. First, the House Human Services Committee held an informational meeting on reimbursement rates for drug and alcohol, mental health and intellectual disabilities. Second, the House Transportation Committee held a public hearing regarding supply chain issues.

The full House adopted H.R. 152 (Brown, R-Monroe), which urges the federal government and the Governor to take action on the nationwide school bus driver shortage. Then the following two bills passed finally and will now be considered by the Senate: H.B. 1308 (Schlossberg, D-Northampton), which would authorize counties to establish suicide and/or overdose death review teams; and H.B. 1995 (DelRosso, R-Allegheny), which would authorize the Department of Human Services to promulgate certain regulations for licensed drug and alcohol treatment providers.

The Week Ahead

Only one Committee meeting is on the calendar for next week. On Monday, the House Labor and Industry Committee will hold a public hearing on the mission and responsibilities of the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR). The Committee will also receive testimony from local OVR service providers, and the Employment Oversight Commission will provide an overview of their 2021 annual report and share key findings and recommendations.

A full list of committee meetings can be found here:

House

Senate

In Other News

The Environmental Quality Board approved its proposed rule to set maximum contaminant levels (MCL) of two forms of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to be protective of adverse developmental and immune system effects.

Governor Wolf attended the signing ceremony of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The new law will provide, over the next five years, more than $13 billion to address roads and bridges, $2.8 billion for public transportation, $100 million to expand high-speed internet access, and more to Pennsylvania.

The Department of Labor and Industry submitted a proposed rulemaking on minimum wage, which would affect tipped employees and overtime of salaried employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.