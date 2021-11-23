On Monday, President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The measure will deliver $550 billion in new federal spending over 5-years and will direct $650 billion in already appropriated dollars into new and existing funding programs for project development that includes:

Modernizing electric utility grids;

Building and repairing roads, bridges, and major infrastructure projects;

Developing critical minerals;

Upgrading railways;

Deploying climate resiliency and environmental remediation projects;

Upgrading and expanding broadband;

Updating water systems, including lead pipe removal;

Expanding electric public transportation and charging station infrastructure;

Establishing transportation projects in rural areas; and

Revitalizing airports, ports, and waterways.

The full text of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can be found here.



Lewis Roca's Regulatory and Government Group attorney James Voyles and policy advisor Steve Moortel have been tracking the infrastructure package closely and are happy to answer questions you have about the bill and help you pursue funding under it.

