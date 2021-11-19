ARTICLE

Yesterday, the Iowa Legislature met in a special session and approved the second redistricting map prepared by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency ("LSA"). Every 10 years, states are required to redraw congressional and legislative district maps using updated U.S. Census population data. The Iowa Senate passed the new map by a vote of 48-1. The House also approved the second redistricting map by a vote of 93-2 with five members absent. The map now heads to Governor Reynolds for her signature. The first redistricting map was rejected on October 5, 2021.

Congressional Map:

Iowa's four congressional districts are currently represented by Ashely Hinson of Marion (R-CD1); Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa (R-CD2); Cindy Axne of Des Moines (D-CD3); and Randy Feenstra of Hull (R-CD4). Here is the current map:

While Iowa's population growth since 2010 lagged behind the national average, we maintain four congressional districts with an ideal population of 797,592. The newly approved maps will pit two incumbents – Axne and Miller-Meeks – in the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District. Hinson lives in the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District, and Feenstra lives in the newly drawn 4th Congressional District. Here is the newly passed map:

1st Congressional District: The newly drawn 1st Congressional district includes 20 counties and covers much of southeast Iowa. The district's population of 797,584 is eight below the ideal population, and the district's perimeter is 696.48 miles.

2nd Congressional District: The newly drawn 2nd Congressional district includes 22 counties and covers much of northeast Iowa. The district's population of 797,589 is three below the ideal population, and the district's perimeter is 624.17 miles.

3rd Congressional District: The newly drawn 3rd Congressional district includes 21 counties and covers much of southcentral Iowa. The district's population of 797,551 is 41 below the ideal population, and the district's perimeter is 619.72 miles.

4th Congressional District: The newly drawn 4th Congressional district includes 36 counties and covers much of western Iowa. The district's population of 797,645 is 53 above the ideal population, and the district's perimeter is 991.50 miles.

Senate Map:

The 2020 Census showed that the shift of population from Iowa's rural areas to larger cities continues. In fact, the Des Moines – West Des Moines metro grew by 17% which is more than four times the state's growth. As a result, Polk County will include two more senate districts. Here is the newly passed map:

The new map will pair 10 incumbents with other incumbent senators. This includes two Democrat/Democrat districts; five Republican/Republican districts; and three Democrat/Republican districts. Thirty districts will feature one incumbent senator, and ten districts are open.

House Map:

Each of the new 100 House districts will have an ideal population of 31,904. Here is the newly passed map:

Eighteen of the 100 districts that make up the Iowa House would pair two or more incumbent lawmakers. This includes five Democrat/Democrat districts; thirteen Republican/Republican districts; and one Democrat/Republican districts. Sixty districts will feature one incumbent senator, and 20 districts are open.

Related News:

Sen. Zach Whiting (R-Spirit Lake) gave a surprise retirement speech during the conclusion of yesterday's special session. Whiting and his family will be moving to Texas to pursue new opportunities. He has represented Senate District 1 since 2019.

Shortly after the Iowa Legislature adjourned yesterday's special session, former Iowa Rep. Greg Heartsill announced his intention to run for House District 37. Under the new maps, this district includes most of Marion County, the wester part of Mahaska County, and the southern portion of Jasper County. Heartsill served in the Iowa Legislature for the 85th-87th general assemblies.

Rep. Molly Donahue announced her intention to run for newly created Senate district 37 which includes Marion and parts of Cedar Rapids, Bertram, and Hiawatha. Donahue has represented House District 68 since 2019.

Rep. Jon Jacobsen announced his intention to run for the newly created Senate District 8 which includes Fremont County, Mills County, Harrison County, and much of Pottawattamie County. He has represented House District 22 in Pottawattamie County for three terms.

