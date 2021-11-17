Host David R. Robbins discusses the latest rule changes and regularly announcements made by the Biden Administration that will impact government contractors and grant recipients. Among those announcements are the deadline extension for government contractors to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the US Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0, and several important changes to the Department of Justice's Corporate Criminal Enforcement Policies and Practices.

