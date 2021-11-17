The bipartisan Infrastructure Bill has passed the Senate and is heading to the President's desk for signature. But the $1.75+ trillion Build Back Better bill, the "social infrastructure" economic plan, still may have a rough road to consensus. Given the rapidly shifting landscape, Arnold & Porter's Legislative & Public Policy Team has pre-recorded a webinar to give companies timely insights on the potential outcomes and opportunities in key provisions of the package.
Select either the full program or individual sections through the links below:
The Political
Landscape
Tax
Healthcare
Education and Social Welfare
Technology, Energy and Transportation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.