The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (the "bill") is historic bipartisan legislation that will make available $1.2 trillion in funding for infrastructure programs across the transportation, energy and water sectors, through a combination of grants and loans. Of the $1.2 trillion in spending, $550 billion is new federal spending not previously authorized. The bill also reauthorizes the highway, public transportation and rail programs for five years. On Friday, November 5, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill by a vote of 228 to 206 after weeks of negotiations. The bill, which the Senate passed in August, now heads to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.

To that end, we are pleased to provide an analysis of the bill with an emphasis on new programs and policies.

