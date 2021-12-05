The State AG Report – 11.4.2021

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • Republican Attorneys General Send Letter Challenging Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate
  • 2021 Election Results and Another 2022 Open Seat
  • FTC to Increase Enforcement Against Deceptive Tactics to Trick Consumers into Unwanted Subscription Renewal
  • Kansas AG Secures Settlement For Alleged Unlawful Data Disposal 
  • FTC Refunds Over $2 Million to Purchasers of Finance and Health-Related Publications
  • Oregon AG Leads Coalition Defending Title IX

