The State AG Report – 11.4.2021
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- Republican Attorneys General Send Letter Challenging Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate
- 2021 Election Results and Another 2022 Open Seat
- FTC to Increase Enforcement Against Deceptive Tactics to Trick Consumers into Unwanted Subscription Renewal
- Kansas AG Secures Settlement For Alleged Unlawful Data Disposal
- FTC Refunds Over $2 Million to Purchasers of Finance and Health-Related Publications
- Oregon AG Leads Coalition Defending Title IX
