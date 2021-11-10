ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Brandon Van Grack was featured in POLITICO's coverage of the unveiling by a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers in both the House and Senate of a Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) modernization bill aimed at standardizing registrations and making filings more easily accessible.

According to POLITICO, FARA experts don't deny that the filing process could use a revamp, but they said there's still a long way to go. "There's a lot of other low hanging FARA fruit for Congress to pick," Brandon said.

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved