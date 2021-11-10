This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the October job report | State Dining Room

12:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady attend the funeral of General Colin Powell

VPOTUS' Schedule*

4:05 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland

4:45 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Paris, France, from November 8-13. The Second Gentleman will accompany the Vice President.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, November 4, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Statement by President Joe Biden on Vaccination Requirements
  • Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Details of Two Major Vaccination Policies
  • Transcript: Background Press Call on OSHA and CMS Rules for Vaccination in the Workplace
  • Statement of President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims
  • Statement of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Diwali
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA and SBA
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks at Memorial Service (as delivered)
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds An Off-Camera Press Briefing
  • Readout of Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin Meeting With Lebanese Chief of Defense Gen. Joseph Aoun
  • Press Release: Strategic Direction for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program
  • Press Release: Defense Business Board Meets for First Time Following Zero-Based Review
  • Article: DOD Efforts Showcased in Climate Adaptation Companion Document
  • Article: Marines Roll with the Thunder
  • Contracts for November 4, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Friday, November 5
  • November 4: Statement | The Urgent Need to End the Conflict in Ethiopia
  • November 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General Burhan
  • November 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok
  • November 4: Statement | State Department's Clean Energy Demand Initiative Brings Together Companies and Countries to Meet Clean Energy Goals
  • November 4: Fact Sheet | Launching the First Movers Coalition at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference
  • November 4: Statement | Eliminate, Neutralize, and Disrupt (END) Wildlife Trafficking Act Report 2021
  • November 4: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes Cybersecurity Workshop with Modernization Plans
  • November 4: Statement | Reward Offers for Information to Bring DarkSide Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice
  • November 4: Statement | The First National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality
  • November 4: Statement | 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices??Addenda on Reproductive Rights
  • November 4: Statement | Affirming Our Enduring Support for Operation ALTHEA and the Role of the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • November 4: Advisory | U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue November 8-9
  • November 4: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel J. Kritenbrink's Travel to Tokyo and Seoul November 6-12
  • November 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: Administrator Power Lays Out Bold Vision for 'Agency for Inclusive Development,' Commits to Sweeping Equity and Accessibility Reforms
  • Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power On A New Vision for Global Development
  • Press Release: USAID Launches WorkwithUSAID.org
  • Statement: On One Year of Conflict in Northern Ethiopia
  • Press Release: USAID Announces Centroamérica Local Initiative to Empower Local Partners in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at a Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Adoption of Resolution 1373 (2001)

Department of the Treasury

  • Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at LINKS Conference Presented by Chainalysis
  • Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Deficit Impacts of the Build Back Better Legislation

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Updates Electronic Filing Requirements
  • Press Release: SEC Obtains Emergency Relief in Case Charging Claims Aggregator and Principals with Multi-Million Dollar Fraud

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Gives Remarks at the National Conference of State Legislatures' Legislative Summit
  • Press Release: Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Protect Voting Rights
  • Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement Resolving Investigation of Religious Practice Policies and Procedures within Michigan Department of Corrections
  • Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Transport Packaging Services Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claim
  • Press Release: South Florida Addiction Treatment Facility Operators Convicted in $112 Million Addiction Treatment Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Architecture Firm Bookkeeper Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: CBP issues Withhold Release Order on Malaysian glove producers

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA Supports Accessible Tourism as Part of the Island's Recovery (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Ivory Coast Minister of Trade and Industry Souleymane Diarrassouba
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with South Africa Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, And Industry Hagiuda Koichi

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Oil-Vaping Cartridges, Components Thereof, and Products Containing the Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Semiconductor Supplier Broadcom to Cease Its Anticompetitive Conduct

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

  • Press Release: EXIM Announces Members of the 2021-2022 Chair's Council on Climate
  • Press Release: EXIM Board Authorizes Nearly $194 Million Loan Guarantee Supporting Aircraft Exports to Panama's Copa Airlines

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Will Host 2022 Joint International Clean Energy and Mission Innovation Ministerials in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Press Release: US-UK Strategic Energy Dialogue Launch

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Interior Department Finalizes First Federal Land Allotments to Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans
  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Issues Global Offshore Wind Challenge at U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues emergency temporary standard to protect workers from coronavirus
  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, stakeholders sign partnership agreement to train, protect workers from construction hazards on Haribo candy factory project

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves California's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $5 Billion to State
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Colorado's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $389 Million to State

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: IHS announces $46.4 million to fund behavioral health programs that serve American Indians and Alaska Natives

