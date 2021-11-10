This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the October job report | State Dining Room
12:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady attend the funeral of General Colin Powell
VPOTUS' Schedule*
4:05 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland
4:45 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks
Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Paris, France, from November 8-13. The Second Gentleman will accompany the Vice President.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Thursday, November 4, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Vaccination Requirements
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Details of Two Major Vaccination Policies
- Transcript: Background Press Call on OSHA and CMS Rules for Vaccination in the Workplace
- Statement of President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims
- Statement of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Diwali
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA and SBA
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks at Memorial Service (as delivered)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds An Off-Camera Press Briefing
- Readout of Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin Meeting With Lebanese Chief of Defense Gen. Joseph Aoun
- Press Release: Strategic Direction for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program
- Press Release: Defense Business Board Meets for First Time Following Zero-Based Review
- Article: DOD Efforts Showcased in Climate Adaptation Companion Document
- Article: Marines Roll with the Thunder
- Contracts for November 4, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, November 5
- November 4: Statement | The Urgent Need to End the Conflict in Ethiopia
- November 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General Burhan
- November 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok
- November 4: Statement | State Department's Clean Energy Demand Initiative Brings Together Companies and Countries to Meet Clean Energy Goals
- November 4: Fact Sheet | Launching the First Movers Coalition at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference
- November 4: Statement | Eliminate, Neutralize, and Disrupt (END) Wildlife Trafficking Act Report 2021
- November 4: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes Cybersecurity Workshop with Modernization Plans
- November 4: Statement | Reward Offers for Information to Bring DarkSide Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice
- November 4: Statement | The First National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality
- November 4: Statement | 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices??Addenda on Reproductive Rights
- November 4: Statement | Affirming Our Enduring Support for Operation ALTHEA and the Role of the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina
- November 4: Advisory | U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue November 8-9
- November 4: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel J. Kritenbrink's Travel to Tokyo and Seoul November 6-12
- November 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Administrator Power Lays Out Bold Vision for 'Agency for Inclusive Development,' Commits to Sweeping Equity and Accessibility Reforms
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power On A New Vision for Global Development
- Press Release: USAID Launches WorkwithUSAID.org
- Statement: On One Year of Conflict in Northern Ethiopia
- Press Release: USAID Announces Centroamérica Local Initiative to Empower Local Partners in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Adoption of Resolution 1373 (2001)
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at LINKS Conference Presented by Chainalysis
- Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Deficit Impacts of the Build Back Better Legislation
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Updates Electronic Filing Requirements
- Press Release: SEC Obtains Emergency Relief in Case Charging Claims Aggregator and Principals with Multi-Million Dollar Fraud
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Gives Remarks at the National Conference of State Legislatures' Legislative Summit
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Protect Voting Rights
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement Resolving Investigation of Religious Practice Policies and Procedures within Michigan Department of Corrections
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Transport Packaging Services Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claim
- Press Release: South Florida Addiction Treatment Facility Operators Convicted in $112 Million Addiction Treatment Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Architecture Firm Bookkeeper Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: CBP issues Withhold Release Order on Malaysian glove producers
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Supports Accessible Tourism as Part of the Island's Recovery (Puerto Rico)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Ivory Coast Minister of Trade and Industry Souleymane Diarrassouba
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with South Africa Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, And Industry Hagiuda Koichi
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Oil-Vaping Cartridges, Components Thereof, and Products Containing the Same
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Semiconductor Supplier Broadcom to Cease Its Anticompetitive Conduct
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Announces Members of the 2021-2022 Chair's Council on Climate
- Press Release: EXIM Board Authorizes Nearly $194 Million Loan Guarantee Supporting Aircraft Exports to Panama's Copa Airlines
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Will Host 2022 Joint International Clean Energy and Mission Innovation Ministerials in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Press Release: US-UK Strategic Energy Dialogue Launch
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Finalizes First Federal Land Allotments to Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Issues Global Offshore Wind Challenge at U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues emergency temporary standard to protect workers from coronavirus
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, stakeholders sign partnership agreement to train, protect workers from construction hazards on Haribo candy factory project
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves California's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $5 Billion to State
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Colorado's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $389 Million to State
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: IHS announces $46.4 million to fund behavioral health programs that serve American Indians and Alaska Natives
