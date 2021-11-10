This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the October job report | State Dining Room

12:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady attend the funeral of General Colin Powell

VPOTUS' Schedule*

4:05 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland

4:45 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Paris, France, from November 8-13. The Second Gentleman will accompany the Vice President.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, November 4, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Statement by President Joe Biden on Vaccination Requirements

by President Joe Biden on Vaccination Requirements Fact Sheet : Biden Administration Announces Details of Two Major Vaccination Policies

: Biden Administration Announces Details of Two Major Vaccination Policies Transcript : Background Press Call on OSHA and CMS Rules for Vaccination in the Workplace

: Background Press Call on OSHA and CMS Rules for Vaccination in the Workplace Statement of President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims

Statement of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Diwali

Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA and SBA

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks at Memorial Service (as delivered)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds An Off-Camera Press Briefing

Readout of Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin Meeting With Lebanese Chief of Defense Gen. Joseph Aoun

Press Release: Strategic Direction for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program

Press Release: Defense Business Board Meets for First Time Following Zero-Based Review

Article: DOD Efforts Showcased in Climate Adaptation Companion Document

Article: Marines Roll with the Thunder

Contracts for November 4, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, November 5

November 4: Statement | The Urgent Need to End the Conflict in Ethiopia

November 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General Burhan

November 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

November 4: Statement | State Department's Clean Energy Demand Initiative Brings Together Companies and Countries to Meet Clean Energy Goals

November 4: Fact Sheet | Launching the First Movers Coalition at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference

November 4: Statement | Eliminate, Neutralize, and Disrupt (END) Wildlife Trafficking Act Report 2021

November 4: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes Cybersecurity Workshop with Modernization Plans

November 4: Statement | Reward Offers for Information to Bring DarkSide Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice

November 4: Statement | The First National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality

November 4: Statement | 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices??Addenda on Reproductive Rights

November 4: Statement | Affirming Our Enduring Support for Operation ALTHEA and the Role of the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina

November 4: Advisory | U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue November 8-9

November 4: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel J. Kritenbrink's Travel to Tokyo and Seoul November 6-12

November 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Power Lays Out Bold Vision for 'Agency for Inclusive Development,' Commits to Sweeping Equity and Accessibility Reforms

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power On A New Vision for Global Development

Press Release: USAID Launches WorkwithUSAID.org

Statement: On One Year of Conflict in Northern Ethiopia

Press Release: USAID Announces Centroamérica Local Initiative to Empower Local Partners in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Adoption of Resolution 1373 (2001)

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at LINKS Conference Presented by Chainalysis

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Deficit Impacts of the Build Back Better Legislation

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Updates Electronic Filing Requirements

Press Release: SEC Obtains Emergency Relief in Case Charging Claims Aggregator and Principals with Multi-Million Dollar Fraud

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Gives Remarks at the National Conference of State Legislatures' Legislative Summit

Press Release: Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Protect Voting Rights

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement Resolving Investigation of Religious Practice Policies and Procedures within Michigan Department of Corrections

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Transport Packaging Services Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claim

Press Release: South Florida Addiction Treatment Facility Operators Convicted in $112 Million Addiction Treatment Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Architecture Firm Bookkeeper Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CBP issues Withhold Release Order on Malaysian glove producers

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Supports Accessible Tourism as Part of the Island's Recovery (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Ivory Coast Minister of Trade and Industry Souleymane Diarrassouba

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with South Africa Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, And Industry Hagiuda Koichi

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Oil-Vaping Cartridges, Components Thereof, and Products Containing the Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Semiconductor Supplier Broadcom to Cease Its Anticompetitive Conduct

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Announces Members of the 2021-2022 Chair's Council on Climate

Press Release: EXIM Board Authorizes Nearly $194 Million Loan Guarantee Supporting Aircraft Exports to Panama's Copa Airlines

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Will Host 2022 Joint International Clean Energy and Mission Innovation Ministerials in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Press Release: US-UK Strategic Energy Dialogue Launch

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Finalizes First Federal Land Allotments to Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Issues Global Offshore Wind Challenge at U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties

Department of Labor

Press Release : U.S. Department of Labor issues emergency temporary standard to protect workers from coronavirus

: U.S. Department of Labor issues emergency temporary standard to protect workers from coronavirus Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, stakeholders sign partnership agreement to train, protect workers from construction hazards on Haribo candy factory project

Department of Education

Press Release : U.S. Department of Education Approves California's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $5 Billion to State

: U.S. Department of Education Approves California's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $5 Billion to State Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Colorado's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $389 Million to State

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: IHS announces $46.4 million to fund behavioral health programs that serve American Indians and Alaska Natives

