This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office
Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Paris, France, from November 8-13. The Second Gentleman will accompany the Vice President.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
November 4
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Vaccination Requirements
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Details of Two Major Vaccination Policies
- Transcript: Background Press Call on OSHA and CMS Rules for Vaccination in the Workplace
- Statement of President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims
- Statement of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Diwali
November 3
- Remarks by President Biden on the Authorization of the COVID-?19 Vaccine for Children Ages 5 to 11
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Statement by President Biden on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
- Blog: Improving and Tracking Supply Chains Link by Link
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Continued International Counter Ransomware Efforts
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations
- Nominations: President Biden Names Ninth Round of Judicial Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Publication: DOD 2021 Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China
- Press Release: DOD Releases 2021 Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China
- Article: China Military Power Report Details Advances, Goals in 2020
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said Hold a Press Briefing | November 3, 2021
- Article: Air Force Official Briefs Media on Deadly Drone Strike in Kabul
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III Meeting With Singapore Minister for Defence Dr. Ng | November 3, 2021
- Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes Singaporean Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen to the Pentagon
- Article: U.S.-Singapore Partnership Central to Expanding Regional Security, Prosperity
- Article: Milley Addresses Aspen Security Forum on Today's Military Challenges
- Article: DOD, VA Work Hand in Hand for Better Outcomes for Veterans, Officials Tell Senate
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, November 3, 2021
- Advisory: Memorial Service for Fallen Pentagon Police Officer Cpl. George Gonzalez (Nov. 4)
- Contracts for November 3, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, November 4
- November 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Australian Foreign Minister Payne
- November 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly
- November 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Former Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau
- November 3: Statement | Department of State Launches the Climate Entrepreneurship for Economic Development (CEED) Initiative
- November 3: Statement | The United States Announces $25 Million to Support Access to Clean Nuclear Energy
- November 3: Statement | Joint statement by the QUAD for Sudan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom, on the developments in Sudan
- November 3: Fact Sheet | Plan to Conserve Global Forests: Critical Carbon Sinks
- November 3: Fact Sheet | U.S. Announcements on World Leaders Summit Forest and Land Use Event
- November 3: Fact Sheet | Launching Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate
- November 3: Sanctions | The United States Adds Foreign Companies to Entity List for Malicious Cyber Activities
- November 3: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to Ottawa, Canada to Participate in the U.S.-Canada High-Level Policy Review Group
- November 3: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to the Middle East
- November 3: Statement | Tonga National Day
- November 3: Statement | Panama's Independence Day
- November 3: Statement | Dominica's Independence Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: U.S Senate Votes to Confirm Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming Isobel Coleman
- Press Release: USAID Announces Major Initiative to Reduce Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Press Release: USAID Announces Major Programs to Conserve Critical Carbon Sinks
- Remarks: Administrator Power at the COP26 Event: U.S. Plans to Conserve Global Forests and Other Critical Carbon Sinks
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks in the Sixth Committee on Agenda Item 84: Report of the Special Committee on the Charter of the U. N. and on the Strengthening of the Role
- Remarks at the Fourth Committee Joint General Debate Intervention
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Debate on Bosnia and Herzegovina
Department of the Treasury
- Keynote Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland at the Finance Day Opening Event
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland: "Delivering Finance for Emerging Markets and Developing Economies
- Press Release: Quarterly Refunding Statement of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance Brian Smith
- Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee
- Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee November 2, 2021
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Gangster Disciples Enforcer and Hitman Convicted of RICO Murder, Killing Witness, and Other Violent Crimes
- Press Release: Woman Arrested at Chicago O'Hare Airport for Conspiring to Kill Her Mother and Placing Body in Suitcase
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles Retaliation Suit Against Wilson County, North Carolina, on Behalf of Employee who Complained of Sexual Harassment
- Press Release: Arkansas Man Charged in $100 Million COVID-19 Health Care Fraud Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Selects Northeastern University to Lead Center of Excellence for Engineering Secure Environments from Targeted Attacks
- Press Release: CISA Releases Directive on Reducing the Significant Risk of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities
- Press Release: San Diego CBP Officials Discuss Upcoming Changes to Travel Restrictions That Begin on November 8 (California)
- Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested at the Border Near Hidalgo (Texas)
- Press Release: Pharr CBP Officers, Agriculture Specialists Intercept Tomato Shipment in Alleged Attempt to Circumvent Withhold Release Order
- Press Release: CBP Officers in Cincinnati Discover Meth in Sculptures (Ohio)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: ICYMI - FEMA Administrator Travels to Louisiana to Visit Communities Recovering from Hurricane Ida, Meets with State Officials, Parish Presidents and Faith Leaders
- Press Release: 100+ Days into Recovery | Federal Aid Tops More Than $270 Million
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal
- Press Release: USTR Announces Reallocation of Fiscal Year 2021 WTO Tariff-Rate Quota Volume for Raw Cane Sugar
Department of Commerce
- Joint Readout on Cooperation between the U.S. Department of Commerce and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
- Sanctions: Commerce Adds NSO Group and Other Foreign Companies to Entity List for Malicious Cyber Activities
- Blog: Advancing Equity with Census Bureau Data
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Commissioner Simington Addresses APCO's Emerging Technology Forum
- Press Release: FCC Authorizes Boeing Broadband Satellite Constellation
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: U.S., EU Launch Collaboration Platform on Agriculture
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Secretary Granholm Arrives in Glasgow, Scotland for COP26
- Press Release: U.S. Launches Net-Zero World Initiative to Accelerate Global Energy System Decarbonization
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Visits Offshore Wind Facilities, Highlights Clean Energy Progress in Aberdeen
Department of Labor
November 4
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues emergency temporary standard to protect workers from coronavirus
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
November 3
- Press Release: Federal court enters consent judgment permanently enjoining Massachusetts contractor from employee retaliation
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Provides New Draft Guidance on Premarket Submissions for Device Software Functions
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.