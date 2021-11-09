This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Paris, France, from November 8-13. The Second Gentleman will accompany the Vice President.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The White House

November 4

Statement by President Joe Biden on Vaccination Requirements

by President Joe Biden on Vaccination Requirements Fact Sheet : Biden Administration Announces Details of Two Major Vaccination Policies

: Biden Administration Announces Details of Two Major Vaccination Policies Transcript : Background Press Call on OSHA and CMS Rules for Vaccination in the Workplace

: Background Press Call on OSHA and CMS Rules for Vaccination in the Workplace Statement of President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims

Statement of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Diwali

November 3

Remarks by President Biden on the Authorization of the COVID-?19 Vaccine for Children Ages 5 to 11

by President Biden on the Authorization of the COVID-?19 Vaccine for Children Ages 5 to 11 Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Statement by President Biden on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Blog: Improving and Tracking Supply Chains Link by Link

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Continued International Counter Ransomware Efforts

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations

Nominations: President Biden Names Ninth Round of Judicial Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Publication: DOD 2021 Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China

Press Release: DOD Releases 2021 Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China

Article: China Military Power Report Details Advances, Goals in 2020

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said Hold a Press Briefing | November 3, 2021

Article: Air Force Official Briefs Media on Deadly Drone Strike in Kabul

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III Meeting With Singapore Minister for Defence Dr. Ng | November 3, 2021

Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes Singaporean Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen to the Pentagon

Article: U.S.-Singapore Partnership Central to Expanding Regional Security, Prosperity

Article: Milley Addresses Aspen Security Forum on Today's Military Challenges

Article: DOD, VA Work Hand in Hand for Better Outcomes for Veterans, Officials Tell Senate

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, November 3, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, November 3, 2021 Advisory: Memorial Service for Fallen Pentagon Police Officer Cpl. George Gonzalez (Nov. 4)

Contracts for November 3, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, November 4

November 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Australian Foreign Minister Payne

November 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

November 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Former Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau

November 3: Statement | Department of State Launches the Climate Entrepreneurship for Economic Development (CEED) Initiative

November 3: Statement | The United States Announces $25 Million to Support Access to Clean Nuclear Energy

November 3: Statement | Joint statement by the QUAD for Sudan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom, on the developments in Sudan

November 3: Fact Sheet | Plan to Conserve Global Forests: Critical Carbon Sinks

November 3: Fact Sheet | U.S. Announcements on World Leaders Summit Forest and Land Use Event

November 3: Fact Sheet | Launching Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate

November 3: Sanctions | The United States Adds Foreign Companies to Entity List for Malicious Cyber Activities

November 3: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to Ottawa, Canada to Participate in the U.S.-Canada High-Level Policy Review Group

November 3: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to the Middle East

November 3: Statement | Tonga National Day

November 3: Statement | Panama's Independence Day

November 3: Statement | Dominica's Independence Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: U.S Senate Votes to Confirm Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming Isobel Coleman

Press Release: USAID Announces Major Initiative to Reduce Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Press Release: USAID Announces Major Programs to Conserve Critical Carbon Sinks

Remarks: Administrator Power at the COP26 Event: U.S. Plans to Conserve Global Forests and Other Critical Carbon Sinks

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks in the Sixth Committee on Agenda Item 84: Report of the Special Committee on the Charter of the U. N. and on the Strengthening of the Role

Remarks at the Fourth Committee Joint General Debate Intervention

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Debate on Bosnia and Herzegovina

Department of the Treasury

Keynote Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland at the Finance Day Opening Event

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland: "Delivering Finance for Emerging Markets and Developing Economies

Press Release: Quarterly Refunding Statement of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance Brian Smith

Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee

Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee November 2, 2021

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Gangster Disciples Enforcer and Hitman Convicted of RICO Murder, Killing Witness, and Other Violent Crimes

Press Release: Woman Arrested at Chicago O'Hare Airport for Conspiring to Kill Her Mother and Placing Body in Suitcase

Press Release: Justice Department Settles Retaliation Suit Against Wilson County, North Carolina, on Behalf of Employee who Complained of Sexual Harassment

Press Release: Arkansas Man Charged in $100 Million COVID-19 Health Care Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Selects Northeastern University to Lead Center of Excellence for Engineering Secure Environments from Targeted Attacks

Press Release: CISA Releases Directive on Reducing the Significant Risk of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities

Press Release: San Diego CBP Officials Discuss Upcoming Changes to Travel Restrictions That Begin on November 8 (California)

Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested at the Border Near Hidalgo (Texas)

Press Release: Pharr CBP Officers, Agriculture Specialists Intercept Tomato Shipment in Alleged Attempt to Circumvent Withhold Release Order

Press Release: CBP Officers in Cincinnati Discover Meth in Sculptures (Ohio)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: ICYMI - FEMA Administrator Travels to Louisiana to Visit Communities Recovering from Hurricane Ida, Meets with State Officials, Parish Presidents and Faith Leaders

Press Release: 100+ Days into Recovery | Federal Aid Tops More Than $270 Million

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

Press Release: USTR Announces Reallocation of Fiscal Year 2021 WTO Tariff-Rate Quota Volume for Raw Cane Sugar

Department of Commerce

Joint Readout on Cooperation between the U.S. Department of Commerce and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Sanctions: Commerce Adds NSO Group and Other Foreign Companies to Entity List for Malicious Cyber Activities

Blog: Advancing Equity with Census Bureau Data

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Commissioner Simington Addresses APCO's Emerging Technology Forum

Press Release: FCC Authorizes Boeing Broadband Satellite Constellation

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: U.S., EU Launch Collaboration Platform on Agriculture

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Secretary Granholm Arrives in Glasgow, Scotland for COP26

Press Release: U.S. Launches Net-Zero World Initiative to Accelerate Global Energy System Decarbonization

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Visits Offshore Wind Facilities, Highlights Clean Energy Progress in Aberdeen

Department of Labor

November 4

Press Release : U.S. Department of Labor issues emergency temporary standard to protect workers from coronavirus

: U.S. Department of Labor issues emergency temporary standard to protect workers from coronavirus Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

November 3

Press Release: Federal court enters consent judgment permanently enjoining Massachusetts contractor from employee retaliation

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Provides New Draft Guidance on Premarket Submissions for Device Software Functions

