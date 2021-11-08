Our combined White Collar Defense & Investigations, Government Contracts, and Antitrust teams have been closely following the new Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF) ever since DOJ announced its formation in November 2019.

Of particular interest is the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which, if passed, would allow $550 billion in new infrastructure spending and provide significant opportunities for government contractors. Our most recent publication details 4 Antitrust Risk Areas to Watch for Government Contractors given that these opportunities come with the increased likelihood of detection and penalties for antitrust violations under the PCSF. We also examine the DOJ Antitrust division's past enforcement in the act's key spending areas, along with the PCSF's current efforts.

For your convenience, we've compiled the relevant, real-time posts from our Enforcement Edge blog regarding the PCSF and its mission to detect, investigate, prosecute, and deter antitrust crimes such as bid-rigging and related fraudulent schemes in the government procurement, grant and program funding areas.

October 14, 2021

4 Antitrust Risk Areas To Watch For Government Contractors

October 13, 2021

DOJ Procurement Collusion Strike Force Secures Additional Guilty Plea of Individual in Municipal-Level Investigation

October 2021

Procurement Collusion Strike Force Secures First International Guilty Plea Agreement (pdf)

July 6, 2021

DOJ Procurement Collusion Strike Force Secures International Guilty Plea Agreement and Announces New Indictments

June 22, 2021

DOJ Procurement Collusion Strike Force Earns Conviction

May 7, 2021

DOJ Continues Focus on Collusion in Government Procurements

January 11, 2021

DOJ Procurement Collusion Strike Force: Looking Ahead to 2021

November 22, 2019

Department of Justice Sets Up Procurement Collusion Strike Force

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.