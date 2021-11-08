Pennsylvania's Municipal Election took place yesterday. While the results are not final, as votes are still to be counted, here's a look at where things currently stand.

Supreme Court

Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson (R) defeated Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin (D). The makeup of the court will remain the same, consisting of five Democrats and two Republicans.

Superior Court

Deputy Attorney General Megan Sullivan (R) defeated Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Timika Lane (D). In addition, John Bender (R) and Mary Bowes (R) were successful in their retention vote and will remain on the court. The makeup of the court will remain the same, consisting of eight Republicans and seven Democrats.

Commonwealth Court

There were two open seats on the court. Bradford County attorney Stacy Wallace (R) and Commonwealth Court Judge Drew Crompton (R) defeated Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Lori Dumas (D), Allegheny Court of Common Pleas Judge David Spurgeon (D). Also, Anne Covey (R) and Renee Jubelirer (R) were successful in their retention vote and will remain on the court. The makeup of the court will remain the same, consisting of seven Republicans and two Democrats. (This assumes Drew Crompton maintains his lead as the candidate with the second most votes; the race for the final seat on the court is too close to call.)

Special Elections

HD-113 (Lackawanna): Thom Welby (D) defeated Dominick Manetti (R) to replace former Rep. Margo Davidson (D).

HD-164 (Delaware): Gina Curry (D) defeated Brian Taylor (R) to replace former Rep. Marty Flynn (D).

The makeup of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will remain the same, consisting of 113 Republicans and 90 Democrats.

Notable Local Races

State Representative Ed Gainey (D) defeated Tony Moreno (R) to become the next Mayor of Pittsburgh.

Larry Kranser (D) defeated Chuck Peruto (R) to earn a second term as Philadelphia District Attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.