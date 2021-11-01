This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT speaks to the House Democratic Caucus to provide an update about the Build Back Better agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal | United States Capitol
11:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks | East Room
12:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart the White House en route Joint Base Andrews | South Lawn
12:35 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route Rome, Italy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
2:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will host a meeting with mayors to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda will benefit communities across the country | South Court Auditorium
Recap of Wednesday, October 27, 2021
The White House
- Press Release: President Biden Announces the Build Back Better Framework | October 28, 2021
- Fact Sheet: Build Back Better Framework | October 28, 2021
- Readout of President Biden's Participation in the East Asia Summit
- ASEAN-U.S. Leaders' Statement on Digital Development
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Four New Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys
- Nominations: Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Occasion of International Religious Freedom Day
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey
- Readout of White House Roundtable on Intersex Awareness Day
- Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris Three Years After the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting
- Statement by President Joe Biden Three Years After the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting
- Readout of White House Meeting with Leaders of Civil Rights Groups on Police Reform
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Virginia Disaster Declaration
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar
- Advisory: Secretary Austin to Meet With Slovakian Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nad' (Oct. 28)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Press Release: 2021 U.S.-Turkey F-35 Dispute Resolution Meeting
- Press Release: Department of Defense Releases 2021 Military Intelligence Program Budget
- Article: China's Capabilities Growth Shows Why U.S. Sees Nation as Pacing Challenge
- Article: Suicide Prevention Is Ongoing Issue for All Personnel, DOD Official Says
- Article: Department of Defense Move.mil Website Relocates to Military OneSource
- Article: Development Programs Keep DOD's Workforce Strong
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, October 27, 2021
- Contracts for October 27, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, October 28
U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken accompanies President Biden on travel to Vatican City, Rome, and Glasgow, from October 28-November 2.
- October 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese FM Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi
- October 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat
- October 27: Statement | International Religious Freedom Day
- October 27: Statement | Death of Former Republic of Korea President Roh
- October 27: Statement | The United States and the Republic of Korea Hold a High-Level Disarmament and Nonproliferation Consultation
- October 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken on the Modernization of American Diplomacy
- October 27: Statement | Gilman Program 20th Anniversary and List of Historically Top Producing Institutions
- October 27: Statement | Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Independence Day
- October 27: Statement | Issuance of the First U.S. Passport with an X Gender Marker
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Assistant to the Administrator Sarah Charles' Trip to Ethiopia
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Visit to the Niamey 1 Vaccination Clinic | Niger
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Sudan and South Sudan
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Syria
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, Ilze Brands Kehris
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Chairperson of the Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, Dominque Day
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Modern Slavery
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: DNI Releases Appropriated Budget Figure for 2021 National Intelligence Program
- Congressional Testimony: DNI Opening Statement on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in the Intelligence Community
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Meeting with Affordable Housing Advocates
- Advisory: Trip Guidance and Press Schedule for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Post-SPAC Music Streaming Company Reaches $38.8 Million Settlement in Ongoing Fraud Action
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Defendants Charged in Connection with Multi-State Forced Labor Conspiracy Involving the Forced Labor of Minor Victims
- Press Release: Thirteen Defendants Plead Guilty in $126 Million Compounding Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Virginia Man Convicted of Sexual Exploitation of Minors
- Press Release: Repeat Child Sex Offender Sentenced to 108 Months in Prison for Attempted Sex Abuse in Vietnam
- Press Release: Department of Justice Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission to Hold Workshop on Promoting Competition in Labor Markets
- Press Release: Former Gary Police Officer Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charge for Assaulting Arrestee
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Construction Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Issues New Guidance for Enforcement Action at Protected Areas
- Press Release: Concerns Rise with Increasing Failure-to-Yield Incidents (California)
- Press Release: Two Convicted Sex Offenders Arrested Over the Weekend (California)
- Press Release: Sureño Gang Member Arrested (California)
- Video Release: Arizona Air and Marine Operations/Border Patrol Provide Lifeline to Migrant in Distress
- Press Release: Louisville CBP Seizes Counterfeit Designer Watches Worth $26.86M (Kentucky)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Federal and Territorial Partnership Continues Focus on Repairs to Energy and Communications Infrastructure in U.S. Virgin Islands
- Press Release: FEMA Deadline has Passed but Help is Still Available (Tennessee)
- Press Release: FEMA Extends Deadline to Apply for Hurricane Ida Assistance (Louisiana)
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Virginia
- Press Release: New Jersey Survivors Now Have More Time to Apply for FEMA Assistance
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Commerce Concludes Successful Hispanic Heritage Month Showcasing Resources for Hispanic Business and Outstanding Hispanic Employees and Leaders
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo to Chair Council for Inclusive Innovation (CI2)
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Composite Baseball and Softball Bats and Components Thereof
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Electronic Devices Having Wireless Communication Capabilities and Components Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC and DOJ to Hold Virtual Public Workshop Exploring Competition in Labor Markets
- Press Release: FTC Strengthens Security Safeguards for Consumer Financial Information Following Widespread Data Breaches
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces 36 Newly Approved Connected Care Pilot Program Projects
- Press Release: FCC to Consider Text-to-988 to Expand Suicide Prevention Services
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Opens Registration for the 2022 Agricultural Outlook Forum
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $209 Million for Electric Vehicles Battery Research
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Tracy Stone-Manning Sworn In as Director of the Bureau of Land Management
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Announces $256 Million to Expand Access to Equitable and Affordable Title X Family Planning Services
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra Announces New Overdose Prevention Strategy
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA, NIH, and 15 private organizations join forces to increase effective gene therapies for rare diseases
- Press Release: FDA Strengthens Safety Requirements and Updates Study Results for Breast Implants
- Press Release: FDA Collaborates with Health Canada and UK's MHRA to Foster Good Machine Learning Practice
