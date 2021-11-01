This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT speaks to the House Democratic Caucus to provide an update about the Build Back Better agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal | United States Capitol

11:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks | East Room

12:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart the White House en route Joint Base Andrews | South Lawn

12:35 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route Rome, Italy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will host a meeting with mayors to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda will benefit communities across the country | South Court Auditorium

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Press Release: President Biden Announces the Build Back Better Framework | October 28, 2021

Fact Sheet: Build Back Better Framework | October 28, 2021

Readout of President Biden's Participation in the East Asia Summit

ASEAN-U.S. Leaders' Statement on Digital Development

Nominations: President Biden Announces Four New Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys

Nominations: Nominations Sent to the Senate

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Occasion of International Religious Freedom Day

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey

Readout of White House Roundtable on Intersex Awareness Day

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris Three Years After the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting

Statement by President Joe Biden Three Years After the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting

Readout of White House Meeting with Leaders of Civil Rights Groups on Police Reform

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Virginia Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar

Advisory: Secretary Austin to Meet With Slovakian Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nad' (Oct. 28)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Press Release: 2021 U.S.-Turkey F-35 Dispute Resolution Meeting

Press Release: Department of Defense Releases 2021 Military Intelligence Program Budget

Article: China's Capabilities Growth Shows Why U.S. Sees Nation as Pacing Challenge

Article: Suicide Prevention Is Ongoing Issue for All Personnel, DOD Official Says

Article: Department of Defense Move.mil Website Relocates to Military OneSource

Article: Development Programs Keep DOD's Workforce Strong

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, October 27, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, October 27, 2021 Contracts for October 27, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, October 28

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken accompanies President Biden on travel to Vatican City, Rome, and Glasgow, from October 28-November 2.

October 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese FM Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi

October 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat

October 27: Statement | International Religious Freedom Day

October 27: Statement | Death of Former Republic of Korea President Roh

October 27: Statement | The United States and the Republic of Korea Hold a High-Level Disarmament and Nonproliferation Consultation

October 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken on the Modernization of American Diplomacy

October 27: Statement | Gilman Program 20th Anniversary and List of Historically Top Producing Institutions

October 27: Statement | Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Independence Day

October 27: Statement | Issuance of the First U.S. Passport with an X Gender Marker

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Assistant to the Administrator Sarah Charles' Trip to Ethiopia

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Visit to the Niamey 1 Vaccination Clinic | Niger

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Sudan and South Sudan

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Syria

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, Ilze Brands Kehris

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Chairperson of the Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, Dominque Day

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Modern Slavery

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: DNI Releases Appropriated Budget Figure for 2021 National Intelligence Program

Congressional Testimony: DNI Opening Statement on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in the Intelligence Community

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Meeting with Affordable Housing Advocates

Advisory: Trip Guidance and Press Schedule for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Post-SPAC Music Streaming Company Reaches $38.8 Million Settlement in Ongoing Fraud Action

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Defendants Charged in Connection with Multi-State Forced Labor Conspiracy Involving the Forced Labor of Minor Victims

Press Release: Thirteen Defendants Plead Guilty in $126 Million Compounding Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Virginia Man Convicted of Sexual Exploitation of Minors

Press Release: Repeat Child Sex Offender Sentenced to 108 Months in Prison for Attempted Sex Abuse in Vietnam

Press Release: Department of Justice Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission to Hold Workshop on Promoting Competition in Labor Markets

Press Release: Former Gary Police Officer Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charge for Assaulting Arrestee

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Construction Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Issues New Guidance for Enforcement Action at Protected Areas

Press Release: Concerns Rise with Increasing Failure-to-Yield Incidents (California)

Press Release: Two Convicted Sex Offenders Arrested Over the Weekend (California)

Press Release: Sureño Gang Member Arrested (California)

Video Release: Arizona Air and Marine Operations/Border Patrol Provide Lifeline to Migrant in Distress

Press Release: Louisville CBP Seizes Counterfeit Designer Watches Worth $26.86M (Kentucky)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Federal and Territorial Partnership Continues Focus on Repairs to Energy and Communications Infrastructure in U.S. Virgin Islands

Press Release: FEMA Deadline has Passed but Help is Still Available (Tennessee)

Press Release: FEMA Extends Deadline to Apply for Hurricane Ida Assistance (Louisiana)

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Virginia

Press Release: New Jersey Survivors Now Have More Time to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Commerce Concludes Successful Hispanic Heritage Month Showcasing Resources for Hispanic Business and Outstanding Hispanic Employees and Leaders

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo to Chair Council for Inclusive Innovation (CI2)

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Composite Baseball and Softball Bats and Components Thereof

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Electronic Devices Having Wireless Communication Capabilities and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC and DOJ to Hold Virtual Public Workshop Exploring Competition in Labor Markets

Press Release: FTC Strengthens Security Safeguards for Consumer Financial Information Following Widespread Data Breaches

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces 36 Newly Approved Connected Care Pilot Program Projects

Press Release: FCC to Consider Text-to-988 to Expand Suicide Prevention Services

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Opens Registration for the 2022 Agricultural Outlook Forum

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $209 Million for Electric Vehicles Battery Research

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Tracy Stone-Manning Sworn In as Director of the Bureau of Land Management

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces $256 Million to Expand Access to Equitable and Affordable Title X Family Planning Services

Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra Announces New Overdose Prevention Strategy

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA, NIH, and 15 private organizations join forces to increase effective gene therapies for rare diseases

Press Release: FDA Strengthens Safety Requirements and Updates Study Results for Breast Implants

Press Release: FDA Collaborates with Health Canada and UK's MHRA to Foster Good Machine Learning Practice

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.