This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE

9:40 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware, en route Newark, New Jersey

10:20 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Newark, New Jersey

10:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Plainfield, New Jersey

11:20 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT visits East End Elementary School to highlight his Build Back Better Agenda | East End Elementary School, North Plainfield, NJ

12:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Plainfield, New Jersey, en route Newark, New Jersey

12:35 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Newark, New Jersey

1:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on his Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal | NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex, Kearny, NJ

2:55 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Newark, New Jersey, en route Joint Base Andrews

3:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

4:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

5:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and welcomes the official delegation of the Orthodox Christian Church to the White House | Oval Office

Looking Ahead: On Tuesday, the President will campaign with former Governor Terry McAuliffe in Arlington, Virginia. On Thursday, the President and First Lady will travel to Rome, Italy. On Friday, the President will visit Vatican City and have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis. On Saturday and Sunday, the President will participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome, Italy. The President will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom, from November 1-2, to participate in the World Leader Summit at the start of the COP26, the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Newark, New Jersey

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, October 22-24, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of the President's Breakfast Meeting with Leader Schumer and Senator Manchin | October 24, 2021

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France | October 22, 2021

Memorandum for the Secretary of State on Unexpected Urgent Refugee and Migration Needs | October 22, 2021

Memorandum for the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies on the Temporary Certification Regarding Disclosure of Information in Certain Records Related to the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy | October 22, 2021

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Secretary for Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz of Argentina | October 22, 2021

Readout of White House Meeting with Black Leaders of Civil Rights Organizations on Police Reform | October 22, 2021

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 22, 2021

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | October 22, 2021

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | October 22, 2021 Fact Sheet: National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality | October 22, 2021

Proclamation on United Nations Day, 2021

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Mississippi Disaster Declaration | October 23, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Participation in the NATO Defense Ministerial

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a Press Conference at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium

Article: NATO Leaders Stress Unity at Conclusion of Defense Ministerial

Press Release: DoD Releases Report on Defense Spending by State in Fiscal Year 2020

Publication: Reducing the Backlog in Legally Required Historical Declassification Obligations of the DoD

Article: DLA Tests of 3D Scanner Show Potential Benefits

Contracts for October 22, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, October 25

October 24: Statement | Zambia Independence Day

October 23: Readout | U.S. - Taiwan Working Group Meeting on International Organizations (IO Talks)

October 23: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Bitter Travels to Guadalajara, Mexico City, and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

October 23: Remarks | 65th Anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution

October 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Cabo Verdean Prime Minister Correia e Silva

October 22: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Margarita Rojas and Andreina Solorzano of Caracol TV

October 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's meeting with Argentine Secretary for Strategic Affairs Béliz

October 22: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Donfried's Trip to Sweden, Estonia, Norway, and Rome

October 22: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Colombian Money Launderer to Justice

October 22: Statement | U.S. Department of State to Host Virtual STEM Diversity Career Fair

October 22: Statement | The United States Applauds the OAS Resolution Condemning the Undemocratic Electoral Process and Repression in Nicaragua

October 22: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Remarks: Administrator Power at the Global Philanthropy Forum

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Commission of Inquiry on Burundi

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Envoy of the Secretary General to Myanmar

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the DPRK

Advisory: Representative of the United States to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Travel to Mali, Niger, and Gabon (Oct. 22-29)

Department of the Treasury

Joint Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda D. Young on Budget Results for Fiscal Year 2021

Press Release: United States Supports OECD Deal on Prohibiting Official Export Financing for Unabated Coal Power

Sanctions List Updates: Kingpin Act Designation Update

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing a New Initiative to Combat Redlining (re: lending discrimination)

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks Announcing a New Initiative to Combat Redlining

Press Release: Justice Department Announces New Initiative to Combat Redlining

Press Release: South Florida Residents Convicted of Attempting to Illegally Export Controlled Items to Libya

Press Release: Texas Pain Management Physicians Agree to Pay $3.9 Million to Resolve Allegations Relating to Unnecessary Urine Drug Testing

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: USCIS Expands Credit Card Payment Pilot Program to Vermont Service Center

Press Release: CBP Releases September 2021 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Brownsville Port of Entry Organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Walk (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Methamphetamine Worth Over $590K at World Trade Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Two RGV Agents Honored by South Texas Health System (Texas)

Press Release: $5 Million in Marijuana Seized at the Port of Buffalo (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi

Press Release: Dauphin and Delaware Counties Approved for Public Assistance (Pennsylvania)

Press Release: Canyon County Facing Probation from the National Flood Insurance Program (Idaho)

Press Release: Get Home Repair Advice Oct. 25-30 at Lowe's on Staten Island (New York)

Press Release: Bedford County Disaster Recovery Center Opening to Better Serve Pennsylvanians

Press Release: Disagree with FEMA's Decision? You Have Options (Louisiana)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the G7 Trade Ministers Meeting

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with France Minister-Delegate for Foreign Trade Franck Riester

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with German Federal Minister for Economics and Energy Peter Altmaier on the Margins of the G7 Trade Ministerial

S. Statement on the Trade Policy Review of China | World Trade Organization

Press Release: The United States and Colombia Meet to Review Implementation of the United States-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement

Department of Commerce

Blog: Manufacturing Month 2021 | Celebrating Women-Led Manufacturers Like Woofables, the Gourmet Dog Treat Bakery in Coralville, Iowa

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Certain Tissue Paper Products from China

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB, DOJ and OCC Take Action Against Trustmark National Bank for Deliberate Discrimination Against Black and Hispanic Families

Press Release: CFPB Orders Tech Giants to Turn Over Information on their Payment System Plans

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Deletion Of Items From October 26, 2021, Open Meeting

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA to Make Up to $1.15 Billion Available to Help People Living in Rural Communities Access High-Speed Internet

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: White House Announces Nomination of Martha Williams as Director of the Fish and Wildlife Service

Department of Transportation

Press Release: FMCSA Deputy Administrator Meera Joshi Convenes Meetings in Midwest to Discuss Truck Driving and Supply Chain

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Mississippi concrete products manufacturer, distributor ignored safety measures in Drummonds

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Invests over $560 million to Bolster Product Manufacturing to Increase Supply, Availability of COVID-19 Tests

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 22, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.