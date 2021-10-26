Associate Michelle Onibokun joins host David R. Robbins for a conversation about President Biden's broad mandate for certain government contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the FAR class deviations to implement those requirements. Mr. Robbins and Ms. Onibokun also discussed the latest bid protest cases contractors should be aware of and the US Department of Justice's Civil Cyber-Fraud initiative.
