We are excited to share with you our Q3 2021 edition of Working Capital, Mayer Brown's Projects & Infrastructure newsletter. In this edition, we feature

Interviews with Singapore-based partner Ben Thompson and Hanoi-based partner David Harrison regarding the wind power market outlook for Southeast Asia and an interview with recent joiner, Los Angeles-based partner, Amanda Rosenberg, on US tax implications on renewable energy and clean technology projects;

A special feature, "Making the switch: The role of the energy transition and incentives in achieving Net Zero" by Houston-based partner, Greg Matlock and

Several publications drafted by our Mayer Brown attorneys on topics covering hydrogen energy, ESG and global supply chain, offshore wind, rare earth minerals mining, sustainable aviation and more.

