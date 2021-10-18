ARTICLE

CITY HALL

As Gun Violence Surge Continues, City Council Considers Proactive Measures toReduceHarm

With a historic surge in gun violence continuing through the start of the fall, City Council is now aiming to take proactive measures to reduce the risk of gun violence. One such project is a nearly $2 million program to install 360-degree security cameras at city recreation centers by spring of 2022. At the same time, City Council is hearing from the police and constituents on how to better monitor commercial corridors in the city— essential to the economies of many neighborhoods and also often the site of violent killings.

Affordable Housing Revamp Bill Passes City Council

A bill tweaking the city's affordable housing program passed City Council 16-1, changing the ways developers contribute to the city's stock of affordable housing. This change only applies to developers looking for height and density bonuses for properties with 10 or more units.

Dining in the Streets May Become a Permanent Feature of Philly's Restaurant Scene

The boom of outdoor dining in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic may be here to stay, at least if a bill by Councilmember Allan Domb is approved. The proposal would allow restaurants to apply for a special permit to set up tables on streets in the city. Yesterday, Council President Darrell Clarke introduced a bill that would extend the city's current outdoor dining plan through June of 2022.

Majority Leader Parker Looks to Formalize Stress Testing of City Retirement System

Councilmember Cherelle Parker is aiming to formalize stress testing of the city's pension fund. Stress testing has happened regularly since 2019 but is not mandated by city law.

Film Production Tax Credit Ordinance Introduced

Councilmember David Oh introduced legislation that would create a film production tax credit for certain productions that are made in Philadelphia.

Upcoming Hearings:

On October 20 at 10:00 a.m., the Housing, Neighborhood Development, and the Homeless Committee will hold a hearing regarding tangled titles.

Later that day at 2:00 p.m., the Intergenerational Affairs and Aging Committee will hold a hearing about the current housing market's impact on senior citizens.

