This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule

8:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets virtually with G20 leaders to discuss close coordination on Afghanistan among the world's largest economies, select guests, and international financial institutions | South Court Auditorium

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule

10:15 a.m. EDT -The Vice President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:35 a.m. EDT -The Vice President will deliver remarks at the National Congress of American Indians 78th Annual Convention | South Court Auditorium

3:45 .pm. EDT -The Vice President will meet with Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid of the State of Israel | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

White House Press Briefing Schedule

2:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Monday, October 11, 2021

The US Federal Government was closed on Monday, in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

The White House

Executive Order on the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Native Americans and Strengthening Tribal Colleges and Universities

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on National Coming Out Day

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, October 12

October 11: Statement | The Election of Todd Buchwald to the UN Committee Against Torture

October 11: Statement | Observance of International Day of the Girl Child

October 11: Statement | Joint?U.S.-EU Statement on?the Global Methane Pledge

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: International Day of the Girl

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on the International Day of the Girl Child

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Department of Justice Redoubles Efforts to Find and Prosecute Those Responsible for the 2001 Murder of Federal Prosecutor Tom Wales

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of October 11-15, 2021

