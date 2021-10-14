This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
Note: The US Federal Government is closed on Monday, in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
POTUS' Schedule*
3:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Wilmington, Delaware, en route the White House
4:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House did not release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Thursday-Sunday, October 7-10, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
October 11
- Executive Order on the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Native Americans and Strengthening Tribal Colleges and Universities
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on National Coming Out Day
October 9
- Statement of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the Passing of General Raymond Odierno
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration's Historic Investments and Support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities
October 8
- Remarks by President Biden on the September Jobs Report
- Remarks by President Biden on Restoring Protections for National Monuments
- Proclamation on Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
- Proclamation on Bears Ears National Monument
- Proclamation on Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument
- Joint Statement: U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue
- Fact Sheet: U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Unprecedented OECD Agreement for a Global Minimum Tax
- Statement by President Joe Biden Congratulating Nobel Peace Prize Winners
- Memorandum for the Secretary of State on Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2022
- Memorandum for the Secretary of State on Presidential Determination and Certification with Respect to the Child Soldiers Prevention Act of 2008
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations (State, etc.)
- Statement of President Joe Biden on Signing the K-12 Cybersecurity Act Into Law
- Bills Signed into Law:
- S. 1828, the "Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act of 2021" or the "HAVANA Act of 2021," which authorizes payments to specified agency personnel and their families for brain injuries that incurred from hostilities while on assignment. and
- S. 1917, the "K-12 Cybersecurity Act of 2021," which requires the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to study the cybersecurity risks facing elementary and secondary schools and develop recommendations that include voluntary guidelines designed to assist schools in facing those risks
- Bill Signed into Law: S. 189, the "Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2021," which provides for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for veterans' disability compensation and dependency and indemnity compensation beneficiaries equal to the Social Security COLA.
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 8, 2021
- Statement of President Joe Biden on Signing HAVANA Act Into Law
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves New York Disaster Declaration
- Proclamation on Leif Erikson Day, 2021
- Proclamation on Columbus Day, 2021
- Proclamation on Indigenous Peoples' Day, 2021
- Proclamation on International Day of the Girl, 2021
- Proclamation on National School Lunch Week, 2021
- Proclamation on General Pulaski Memorial Day, 2021
October 7
- Remarks by President Biden on the Importance of COVID-?19 Vaccine Requirements
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Senate's Vote on the Debt Limit
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Restores Protections for Three National Monuments and Renews American Leadership to Steward Lands, Waters, and Cultural Resources
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Situation in and in Relation to Syria
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Situation in and in Relation to Syria
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Releases Agency Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plans from Across Federal Government
- Statement by the Press Secretary on the Memorandum of Understanding Between New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut on Reciprocal Sharing of Crime Gun Data
- Readout of White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative Meeting
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Chicago, Illinois
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Occasion of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's Birthday
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
October 10
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Army Cpl. Mitchell Red Cloud Jr.
October 9
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of General (Ret.) Raymond T. Odierno
October 8
- Readout of 16th U.S.-India Defense Policy Group
- Article: Summit Highlights DOD's Cybersecurity Initiatives, Challenges
- Article: DISA Director Says Common Access Card Showing Age
- Article: DOD Must Pivot to Counter Climate Change, Official Says
- Article: General Says Artificial Intelligence Will Play Important Role in Network Defense
- Contracts for October 8, 2021
October 7
- Article: DOD Announces Plan to Tackle Climate Crisis
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Department of Defense Climate Adaptation Plan
- Publication: Department of Defense Climate Adaptation Plan
- Article: DOD Finds Top-Notch, Reliable Defense Partner, Supplier in Italy
- Article: DOD Official Discusses Cybersecurity Priorities at Billington Summit
- Press Release: Department of Defense Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Contracts for October 7, 2021
- Video: Lessons for a New Life
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Monday, October 11
- October 11: Statement | Observance of International Day of the Girl Child
- October 11: Statement | Joint?U.S.-EU Statement on?the Global Methane Pledge
- October 10: Readout | U.S. Delegation Meeting with Senior Taliban Representatives in Doha
- October 10: Statement | Curaçao Independence Day
- October 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
- October 9: Statement | Uganda's Independence Day
- October 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard at a Joint Press Availability
- October 8: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Ana Maria Salazar of El Financiero/Bloomberg TV
- October 8: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Alejandro Dominguez of Milenio TV
- October 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission Mexico Staff
- October 8: Statement | The Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2022
- October 8: Remarks | Remarks before the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue
- October 8: Statement | Attack on Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan
- October 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Mexican President López Obrador
- October 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at Top of Working Breakfast With Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador And Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard
- October 8: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Trip to Russia, Lebanon, and the United Kingdom (Oct. 11-15)
- October 8: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Haiti and Panama (Oct. 12-16)
- October 8: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman
- October 8: Statement | U.S. Department of State and espnW Join Forces for the Ninth Annual Global Sports Mentoring Program
- October 8: Statement | Acting Assistant Secretary Kang Announces Additional $1 Million to Build Capacity for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology
- October 8: Statement | Fiji National Day
- October 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi
- October 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Pakistani National Security Advisor Yusuf
- October 8: Statement | Troika Statement on the Situation in Eastern Sudan
- October 7: Transcript | Senior Administration Officials on the Upcoming U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue
- October 7: Remarks | Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Service of Remembrance for George Pratt Shultz
- October 7: Statement | Release of the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan
- October 7: Statement | Department of State Breaks Ground on New Office Annex for U.S. Embassy in Bangkok
- October 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi
- October 7: Statement | 15-Year Anniversary of the Murder of Anna Politkovskaya
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
October 11
- Press Release: International Day of the Girl
October 8
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to the Dominican Republic
- Press Release: Celebrating a Landmark Moment in Protecting Children From Malaria
October 7
- Press Release: USAID Launches Climate Readiness Plan In Response to Executive Order 14008
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
October 8
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Belarus
- U.S. National Statement at the Second Committee
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Sale and Sexual Exploitation of Children
October 7
- Statement at the 76th General Assembly Sixth Committee Agenda Item 111: Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: Intelligence Community's No. 2 Visits St. Louis, Focuses on Partnership, Opportunities | October 7, 2021
Department of the Treasury
October 8
- Advisory: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen to Attend Annual Fall Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the IMF and the World Bank Group, G7 and G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Washington, D.C.
- Press Release: Treasury Completes $2 Billion in Recovery Fund Payments to Transportation Businesses
- Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the OECD Inclusive Framework Announcement
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the B20 Summit
October 7
- Press Release: Treasury Releases Climate Action Plan
Department of Justice
October 10
- Press Release: Maryland Nuclear Engineer and Spouse Arrested on Espionage-Related Charges
October 8
- Press Release: Man Sentenced to 55 Years in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of Multiple Children Through Social Media Apps
- Press Release: Federal Officials Close Review of the Officer-Involved Shooting of Jacob Blake
- Press Release: District Court Enters Permanent Injunction Shutting Down Fraudulent Psychic Mail Fraud Scheme
October 7
- Press Release: Former Taliban Commander Charged with Killing American Troops in 2008
- Press Release: Two Executives Plead Guilty to Large-Scale Visa Fraud Employment Scheme
- Press Release: New York Accountant Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States
- Press Release: Three Defendants Sentenced to Prison in Multi-State Dog Fighting Conspiracy
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
DHS
- Press Release: DHS to Terminate Border Barrier Contracts in Laredo and Rio Grande Valley | October 8, 2021
- Press Release: DHS Releases New Climate Action Plan to Address the Impacts of Climate Change and Ensure the Department's Climate Resilience | October 7, 2021
CBP - October 8
- Readout of CBP Acting Commissioner's Visit to Colombia (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Smuggler Crashes Into Gas Pipeline (Texas)
- Press Release: Black Gold Seized by CBP Officers in Florida
CBP - October 7
- Press Release: 1,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized at Highway 111 Checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Locate Shooting Victims (Texas)
- Press Release: Louisville CBP Continues to See and Seize Counterfeit Designer Watches (Kentucky)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of October 11-15, 2021
October 8
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Virtual Meeting With Vice Premier Of China Liu He
- Readout of U.S. - Singapore Free Trade Agreement Joint Committee Meeting
- Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Call with Mexico's Under Secretary for Foreign Trade Luz Maria de la Mora
October 7
- Advisory: Ambassador Tai to Attend G20 Trade Ministers Meeting, Travel to Switzerland (Oct. 11-12)
Department of Commerce
October 8
- Press Release: Secretary Raimondo, Administration Leaders Applaud President Biden's Restoration of National Monuments
- Press Release: Department of Commerce Releases Climate Action Plan for Adaptation and Resilience
- Blog: Digital Inclusion Week 2021 | Supporting Digital Equity and Digital Empowerment
- Press Release: Commerce Department, Biden Administration Take Action on Semiconductor Chip Shortage
- Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the Cleveland Cuyahoga Community College Roundtable
- Blog: Inventors, Disaster Scientists and Entrepreneurs: Commerce Home to Diverse-Range of Hispanic Pioneers
October 7
- Press Release: U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation: A Joint Statement by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong
- Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak
- Blog: Manufacturing Month 2021 | Celebrating Resilient U.S. Manufacturers Like Custom Contract Furnishings in High Point, North Carolina
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Orders "Made in USA" Repeat Offender to Pay Funds
- Press Release: FTC Returns Money to Consumers Harmed By Phantom Debt Collector
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces North American Numbering Council Working Group Members
- Press Release: FCC Concludes Core Communications Tariff Investigation
- Press Release: FCC Makes Available Over $163 Million for Broadband in 21 States
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Commitment to Strengthen Hispanic-serving Higher Education Institutions | October 8, 2021
- Press Release: Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Applauds President Biden's Restoration of National Monuments | October 7, 2021
- Press Release: USDA Commitments to Equity in Agriculture Include Nearly $25 Million for Programs Reaching Underserved Communities | October 7, 2021
- Press Release: USDA Announces Plan to Integrate Climate Adaptation Into its Missions and Programs | October 7, 2021
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Sets 2025 Community Solar Target to Power 5 Million Homes
- Press Release: DOE Announces $20 Million to Produce Clean Hydrogen From Nuclear Power
- Press Release: DOE Announces Agency Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm, Dolores Huerta Co-Hosted IG Live with Latinx Youth Climate Leaders
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC Staff Report Details Lessons Learned from CIP Reliability Audits
- Press Release: FERC Announces 2022 Commission Open Meeting Schedule
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Administration Leaders Applaud President Biden's Restoration of National Monuments
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces $348 Million for Conservation Projects in Nevada and California
- Press Release: Interior Department Releases Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Acts on Petitions to Cut Climate-Damaging HFCs, Will Begin AIM Act Rulemaking Process
- Press Release: EPA Publishes its 2021 Climate Adaptation Action Plan
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Statement on Agency's Newly-Released Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan
Department of Labor
October 8
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the September Jobs Report
October 7
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Ohio paint manufacturer for workplace safety failures following explosion that killed one, injured 8 workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites insurance agency for exposing workers to coronavirus at Denver location where employee died with COVID-19
- Press Release: Federal investigators recover $198K in back wages for 93 employees of Clifton electrical contractor after U.S. Department of Labor finds overtime violations
- Press Release: Conway auto dealer pays more than $19K in penalties, back wages after federal investigation finds child labor, overtime violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Serco Inc. agree to resolve alleged compensation discrimination identified against female IT workers
Department of Education
October 8
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education to Establish an Enforcement Office Within Federal Student Aid
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Wyoming's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $101 Million to State
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Michigan's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $1.2 Billion to State
October 7
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Missouri's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $654 Million to State
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Arizona's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $862 Million to State
Health & Human Services (HHS)
October 8
- Fact Sheet: Efforts Across HHS to Promote Behavioral Health for Children and Youth
- Press Release: HHS Launches Spanish Language App to Help Latinos Navigate Health Care Questions, Issues New Report Highlighting Latino Coverage Issues
October 7
- Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Melanie Anne Egorin as Assistant Secretary for Legislation
- Press Release: HHS Unveils Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan and Policy Statement
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
October 8
- Press Release: FDA Approves Innovative Treatment for Pediatric Patients with Congenital Athymia
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 8, 2021
- Press Release: FDA Warns Public and Health Care Professionals Not to Use Needle-free Devices for Injection of Dermal Fillers
October 7
- Press Release: FDA Issues Final Order and Guidance on Surgical Staplers and Staples for Internal Use
- Press Release: FDA Announces Signing of Domestic Mutual Reliance Agreements with California, Florida, Utah and Wisconsin
- Press Release: FDA Warns Firms for Continuing to Market E-cigarette Products After Agency Denied Authorizations
