This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

Note: The US Federal Government is closed on Monday, in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

POTUS' Schedule*

3:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Wilmington, Delaware, en route the White House

4:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House did not release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Thursday-Sunday, October 7-10, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

October 11

Executive Order on the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Native Americans and Strengthening Tribal Colleges and Universities

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on National Coming Out Day

October 9

Statement of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the Passing of General Raymond Odierno

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration's Historic Investments and Support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

October 8

Remarks by President Biden on the September Jobs Report

Remarks by President Biden on Restoring Protections for National Monuments

Proclamation on Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

Proclamation on Bears Ears National Monument

Proclamation on Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument

Joint Statement: U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue

Fact Sheet: U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Unprecedented OECD Agreement for a Global Minimum Tax

Statement by President Joe Biden Congratulating Nobel Peace Prize Winners

Memorandum for the Secretary of State on Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2022

Memorandum for the Secretary of State on Presidential Determination and Certification with Respect to the Child Soldiers Prevention Act of 2008

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations (State, etc.)

Statement of President Joe Biden on Signing the K-12 Cybersecurity Act Into Law

Bills Signed into Law: S. 1828, the "Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act of 2021" or the "HAVANA Act of 2021," which authorizes payments to specified agency personnel and their families for brain injuries that incurred from hostilities while on assignment. and S. 1917, the "K-12 Cybersecurity Act of 2021," which requires the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to study the cybersecurity risks facing elementary and secondary schools and develop recommendations that include voluntary guidelines designed to assist schools in facing those risks

Bill Signed into Law: S. 189, the "Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2021," which provides for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for veterans' disability compensation and dependency and indemnity compensation beneficiaries equal to the Social Security COLA.

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 8, 2021

Statement of President Joe Biden on Signing HAVANA Act Into Law

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves New York Disaster Declaration

Proclamation on Leif Erikson Day, 2021

Proclamation on Columbus Day, 2021

Proclamation on Indigenous Peoples' Day, 2021

Proclamation on International Day of the Girl, 2021

Proclamation on National School Lunch Week, 2021

Proclamation on General Pulaski Memorial Day, 2021

October 7

Remarks by President Biden on the Importance of COVID-?19 Vaccine Requirements

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Senate's Vote on the Debt Limit

Fact Sheet: President Biden Restores Protections for Three National Monuments and Renews American Leadership to Steward Lands, Waters, and Cultural Resources

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Situation in and in Relation to Syria

Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Situation in and in Relation to Syria

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Releases Agency Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plans from Across Federal Government

Statement by the Press Secretary on the Memorandum of Understanding Between New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut on Reciprocal Sharing of Crime Gun Data

Readout of White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative Meeting

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Chicago, Illinois

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Occasion of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's Birthday

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

October 10

Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Army Cpl. Mitchell Red Cloud Jr.

October 9

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of General (Ret.) Raymond T. Odierno

October 8

Readout of 16th U.S.-India Defense Policy Group

Article: Summit Highlights DOD's Cybersecurity Initiatives, Challenges

Article: DISA Director Says Common Access Card Showing Age

Article: DOD Must Pivot to Counter Climate Change, Official Says

Article: General Says Artificial Intelligence Will Play Important Role in Network Defense

Contracts for October 8, 2021

October 7

Article: DOD Announces Plan to Tackle Climate Crisis

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Department of Defense Climate Adaptation Plan

Publication: Department of Defense Climate Adaptation Plan

Article: DOD Finds Top-Notch, Reliable Defense Partner, Supplier in Italy

Article: DOD Official Discusses Cybersecurity Priorities at Billington Summit

Press Release: Department of Defense Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Contracts for October 7, 2021

Video: Lessons for a New Life

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, October 11

October 11: Statement | Observance of International Day of the Girl Child

October 11: Statement | Joint?U.S.-EU Statement on?the Global Methane Pledge

October 10: Readout | U.S. Delegation Meeting with Senior Taliban Representatives in Doha

October 10: Statement | Curaçao Independence Day

October 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

October 9: Statement | Uganda's Independence Day

October 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard at a Joint Press Availability

October 8: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Ana Maria Salazar of El Financiero/Bloomberg TV

October 8: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Alejandro Dominguez of Milenio TV

October 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission Mexico Staff

October 8: Statement | The Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2022

October 8: Remarks | Remarks before the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue

October 8: Statement | Attack on Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan

October 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Mexican President López Obrador

October 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at Top of Working Breakfast With Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador And Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard

October 8: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Trip to Russia, Lebanon, and the United Kingdom (Oct. 11-15)

October 8: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Haiti and Panama (Oct. 12-16)

October 8: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman

October 8: Statement | U.S. Department of State and espnW Join Forces for the Ninth Annual Global Sports Mentoring Program

October 8: Statement | Acting Assistant Secretary Kang Announces Additional $1 Million to Build Capacity for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology

October 8: Statement | Fiji National Day

October 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi

October 8: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Pakistani National Security Advisor Yusuf

October 8: Statement | Troika Statement on the Situation in Eastern Sudan

October 7: Transcript | Senior Administration Officials on the Upcoming U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue

October 7: Remarks | Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Service of Remembrance for George Pratt Shultz

October 7: Statement | Release of the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan

October 7: Statement | Department of State Breaks Ground on New Office Annex for U.S. Embassy in Bangkok

October 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

October 7: Statement | 15-Year Anniversary of the Murder of Anna Politkovskaya

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

October 11

Press Release: International Day of the Girl

October 8

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Trip to the Dominican Republic

Press Release: Celebrating a Landmark Moment in Protecting Children From Malaria

October 7

Press Release: USAID Launches Climate Readiness Plan In Response to Executive Order 14008

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

October 8

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Belarus

U.S. National Statement at the Second Committee

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Sale and Sexual Exploitation of Children

October 7

Statement at the 76th General Assembly Sixth Committee Agenda Item 111: Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: Intelligence Community's No. 2 Visits St. Louis, Focuses on Partnership, Opportunities | October 7, 2021

Department of the Treasury

October 8

Advisory: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen to Attend Annual Fall Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the IMF and the World Bank Group, G7 and G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Washington, D.C.

Press Release: Treasury Completes $2 Billion in Recovery Fund Payments to Transportation Businesses

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the OECD Inclusive Framework Announcement

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the B20 Summit

October 7

Press Release: Treasury Releases Climate Action Plan

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

October 10

Press Release: Maryland Nuclear Engineer and Spouse Arrested on Espionage-Related Charges

October 8

Press Release: Man Sentenced to 55 Years in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of Multiple Children Through Social Media Apps

Press Release: Federal Officials Close Review of the Officer-Involved Shooting of Jacob Blake

Press Release: District Court Enters Permanent Injunction Shutting Down Fraudulent Psychic Mail Fraud Scheme

October 7

Press Release: Former Taliban Commander Charged with Killing American Troops in 2008

Press Release: Two Executives Plead Guilty to Large-Scale Visa Fraud Employment Scheme

Press Release: New York Accountant Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

Press Release: Three Defendants Sentenced to Prison in Multi-State Dog Fighting Conspiracy

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS

Press Release: DHS to Terminate Border Barrier Contracts in Laredo and Rio Grande Valley | October 8, 2021

Press Release: DHS Releases New Climate Action Plan to Address the Impacts of Climate Change and Ensure the Department's Climate Resilience | October 7, 2021

CBP - October 8

Readout of CBP Acting Commissioner's Visit to Colombia (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Smuggler Crashes Into Gas Pipeline (Texas)

Press Release: Black Gold Seized by CBP Officers in Florida

CBP - October 7

Press Release: 1,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized at Highway 111 Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: RGV Agents Locate Shooting Victims (Texas)

Press Release: Louisville CBP Continues to See and Seize Counterfeit Designer Watches (Kentucky)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of October 11-15, 2021

October 8

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Virtual Meeting With Vice Premier Of China Liu He

Readout of U.S. - Singapore Free Trade Agreement Joint Committee Meeting

Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Call with Mexico's Under Secretary for Foreign Trade Luz Maria de la Mora

October 7

Advisory: Ambassador Tai to Attend G20 Trade Ministers Meeting, Travel to Switzerland (Oct. 11-12)

Department of Commerce

October 8

Press Release: Secretary Raimondo, Administration Leaders Applaud President Biden's Restoration of National Monuments

Press Release: Department of Commerce Releases Climate Action Plan for Adaptation and Resilience

Blog: Digital Inclusion Week 2021 | Supporting Digital Equity and Digital Empowerment

Press Release: Commerce Department, Biden Administration Take Action on Semiconductor Chip Shortage

Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the Cleveland Cuyahoga Community College Roundtable

Blog: Inventors, Disaster Scientists and Entrepreneurs: Commerce Home to Diverse-Range of Hispanic Pioneers

October 7

Press Release: U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation: A Joint Statement by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong

Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Blog: Manufacturing Month 2021 | Celebrating Resilient U.S. Manufacturers Like Custom Contract Furnishings in High Point, North Carolina

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Orders "Made in USA" Repeat Offender to Pay Funds

Press Release: FTC Returns Money to Consumers Harmed By Phantom Debt Collector

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces North American Numbering Council Working Group Members

Press Release: FCC Concludes Core Communications Tariff Investigation

Press Release: FCC Makes Available Over $163 Million for Broadband in 21 States

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Commitment to Strengthen Hispanic-serving Higher Education Institutions | October 8, 2021

Press Release: Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Applauds President Biden's Restoration of National Monuments | October 7, 2021

Press Release: USDA Commitments to Equity in Agriculture Include Nearly $25 Million for Programs Reaching Underserved Communities | October 7, 2021

Press Release: USDA Announces Plan to Integrate Climate Adaptation Into its Missions and Programs | October 7, 2021

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Sets 2025 Community Solar Target to Power 5 Million Homes

Press Release: DOE Announces $20 Million to Produce Clean Hydrogen From Nuclear Power

Press Release: DOE Announces Agency Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm, Dolores Huerta Co-Hosted IG Live with Latinx Youth Climate Leaders

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Staff Report Details Lessons Learned from CIP Reliability Audits

Press Release: FERC Announces 2022 Commission Open Meeting Schedule

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Administration Leaders Applaud President Biden's Restoration of National Monuments

Press Release: Interior Department Announces $348 Million for Conservation Projects in Nevada and California

Press Release: Interior Department Releases Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: EPA Acts on Petitions to Cut Climate-Damaging HFCs, Will Begin AIM Act Rulemaking Process

Press Release: EPA Publishes its 2021 Climate Adaptation Action Plan

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Statement on Agency's Newly-Released Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan

Department of Labor

October 8

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the September Jobs Report

October 7

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Ohio paint manufacturer for workplace safety failures following explosion that killed one, injured 8 workers

Press Release : U.S. Department of Labor cites insurance agency for exposing workers to coronavirus at Denver location where employee died with COVID-19

Press Release: Federal investigators recover $198K in back wages for 93 employees of Clifton electrical contractor after U.S. Department of Labor finds overtime violations

Press Release: Conway auto dealer pays more than $19K in penalties, back wages after federal investigation finds child labor, overtime violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Serco Inc. agree to resolve alleged compensation discrimination identified against female IT workers

Department of Education

October 8

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education to Establish an Enforcement Office Within Federal Student Aid

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Wyoming's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $101 Million to State

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Michigan's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $1.2 Billion to State

October 7

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Missouri's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $654 Million to State

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Arizona's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $862 Million to State

Health & Human Services (HHS)

October 8

Fact Sheet: Efforts Across HHS to Promote Behavioral Health for Children and Youth

Press Release: HHS Launches Spanish Language App to Help Latinos Navigate Health Care Questions, Issues New Report Highlighting Latino Coverage Issues

October 7

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Melanie Anne Egorin as Assistant Secretary for Legislation

Press Release: HHS Unveils Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan and Policy Statement

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

October 8

Press Release: FDA Approves Innovative Treatment for Pediatric Patients with Congenital Athymia

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 8, 2021

Press Release: FDA Warns Public and Health Care Professionals Not to Use Needle-free Devices for Injection of Dermal Fillers

October 7

Press Release: FDA Issues Final Order and Guidance on Surgical Staplers and Staples for Internal Use

Press Release: FDA Announces Signing of Domestic Mutual Reliance Agreements with California, Florida, Utah and Wisconsin

Press Release: FDA Warns Firms for Continuing to Market E-cigarette Products After Agency Denied Authorizations

