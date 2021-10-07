ARTICLE

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets virtually with Democratic members of the House to discuss the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and his Build Back Better agenda | Oval Office

11:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Lansing, Michigan

1:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Lansing, Michigan

1:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Howell, Michigan

3:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 training facility

3:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better agenda, which will make our country more competitive and grow our economy

4:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Howell, Michigan en route Lansing, Michigan

4:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Lansing, Michigan en route Joint Base Andrews

6:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

6:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

6:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a virtual finance event for the Democratic National Committee

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Lansing, Michigan

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, October 4, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Need to Raise the Debt Ceiling

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Progressive Members of Congress

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Readout of Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Statement re: Upcoming U.S.- Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue (Oct. 8)

Statement by President Biden Congratulating Prime Minister Kishida of Japan

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 4, 2021

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Administration's Trade Approach to China | October 3, 2021

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves New Hampshire Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Opening Remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Pentagon Meeting

Article: NATO's Stoltenberg Visits Pentagon, Meets With Austin to Discuss Alliance Future

Press Release : Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination of DoD Civilian Employees

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Staff Sgt. Ty Carter

Contracts for October 4, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, October 5

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to France and Mexico from October 4-8.

October 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

October 4: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev

October 4: Statement | Congratulations to Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio

October 4: Statement | Lesotho National Day

October 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting With Mexican Ambassador to the United States Esteban Montezuma

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Third Committee Meeting on Countries of Concern

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Chemical Weapons in Syria

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Haiti

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: IARPA Announces Launch of the RESILIENCE Program

Department of the Treasury

Joint Statement on the EU – U.S. Joint Financial Regulatory Forum

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Highlights Investor Protection for World Investor Week 2021

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Issues Statement on Recent Deaths and Injuries of Law Enforcement Personnel

Press Release: Justice Department Addresses Violent Threats Against School Officials and Teachers

Press Release: Government Contractor Agrees to Pay More Than $1 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Lawsuit for Overbilling in Federal Contracts

Press Release: Barge Company Will Preserve 649 Acres of Habitat and Pay Over $2 Million for Injuries to Natural Resources Resulting from its Oil Spill in the Mississippi River near New Orleans

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Statement on Updated CDC Order (re: Title 42 Order)

Press Release: DHS Releases Guidance to Mitigate Security Risks with the Advancement of Quantum Computing

Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Completes Vaccination Campaign for Measles and Varicella for Afghan Evacuees

Press Release: CISA's Office for Bombing Prevention Marks 15th Year Protecting the U.S. from Incidents of Terrorism and Targeted Violence

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations and international partners seize 2,000 pounds of narcotics in Mexico (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: USBP Seizes Liquid Meth at Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: Multiple Criminal Aliens Arrested by RGV Agents (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $1.1 Million (Texas)

Press Release: CBP to Relocate Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Center to Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport (Texas)

Press Release: Port of Gulfport Intercepts First in the Nation Insect in Pineapple Shipment (Mississippi)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance State-by-State Breakdown

: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance State-by-State Breakdown Press Release: FEMA and NASA Partner to Host 6th Annual Alliance for Climate Action Series in October

Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight South Dakota's Auburn Fire

Press Release: FEMA and WBZ NewsRadio Boston to Unveil New Emergency Broadcast Studio (Massachusetts)

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Hampshire

Press Release: Spend Your FEMA Grant Wisely (New York)

Press Release: Four Additional Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance in North Carolina

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Remarks As Prepared for Delivery of Ambassador Katherine Tai Outlining the Biden-Harris Administration's “New Approach to the U.S.-China Trade Relationship”

Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration's New Approach to the U.S. – China Trade Relationship

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Ambassador Katherine Tai Outlines the Biden-Harris Administration's New Approach to the U.S.-China Trade Relationship

Press Release: Sarah Bianchi Sworn In As Deputy United States Trade Representative

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of October 4-8, 2021

Department of Commerce

Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with Senegal's Minister of Economy, Amadou Hott

Press Release: Commerce Establishes Early Alert System to Improve Semiconductor Supply Chains

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Returns $1.1 Million to Consumers Who Lost Money to Alleged Scammers Selling Bogus Income Opportunities

Federal Communication Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Rosenworcel Announces Nat'l Digital Inclusion Week Forum

Press Release: Commissioner Simington Announces Staff Changes

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA To Launch Loan Guarantee Initiative to Create More and Better Market Opportunities, Promote Competition and Strengthen America's Food Supply Chain

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm Announces Newly Appointed Members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $5M in funding opportunity to combat forced, child labor abuses in Mexico's tomato, chile pepper sectors

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $21K in back wages for workers after finding Saipan wholesaler violated minimum wage, overtime rules

Press Release: U.S. Labor Department, IBM enter agreement to resolve alleged gender-based pay discrimination at Washington location

Press Release: AstraZeneca agrees to pay $560K to resolve alleged race, gender-based pay discrimination at Wilmington, Delaware facility

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Regus Management Group reach agreement to resolve alleged race- and gender-based hiring discrimination nationwide

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Issues Final Regulation Aimed at Ensuring Access to Equitable, Affordable, Client-Centered, Quality Family Planning Services

Press Release: Kentucky, Maine, and New Mexico Launch State Marketplaces for 2022 Coverage

Press Release: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Brings Quality Essential Health Coverage to More than 275,000 Missourians

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : FDA Authorizes Additional OTC Home Test to Increase Access to Rapid Testing for Consumers

: FDA Authorizes Additional OTC Home Test to Increase Access to Rapid Testing for Consumers Press Release: FDA Finalizes Two Foundational Rules for Companies Seeking to Market New Tobacco Products

