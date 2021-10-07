This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
10:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets virtually with Democratic members of the House to discuss the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and his Build Back Better agenda | Oval Office
11:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
11:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Lansing, Michigan
1:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Lansing, Michigan
1:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Howell, Michigan
3:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 training facility
3:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better agenda, which will make our country more competitive and grow our economy
4:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Howell, Michigan en route Lansing, Michigan
4:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Lansing, Michigan en route Joint Base Andrews
6:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
6:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
6:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a virtual finance event for the Democratic National Committee
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Lansing, Michigan
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, October 4, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the Need to Raise the Debt Ceiling
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Progressive Members of Congress
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
- Readout of Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- Statement re: Upcoming U.S.- Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue (Oct. 8)
- Statement by President Biden Congratulating Prime Minister Kishida of Japan
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 4, 2021
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Administration's Trade Approach to China | October 3, 2021
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves New Hampshire Disaster Declaration
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
- Opening Remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Pentagon Meeting
- Article: NATO's Stoltenberg Visits Pentagon, Meets With Austin to Discuss Alliance Future
- Press Release: Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination of DoD Civilian Employees
- Publication: Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination of DoD Civilian Employees
- Article: Redesigned Joint Staff Badge Reflects Addition of Newest Military Service
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Staff Sgt. Ty Carter
- Contracts for October 4, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, October 5
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to France and Mexico from October 4-8.
- October 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
- October 4: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev
- October 4: Statement | Congratulations to Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio
- October 4: Statement | Lesotho National Day
- October 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting With Mexican Ambassador to the United States Esteban Montezuma
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Third Committee Meeting on Countries of Concern
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Chemical Weapons in Syria
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Haiti
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: IARPA Announces Launch of the RESILIENCE Program
Department of the Treasury
- Joint Statement on the EU – U.S. Joint Financial Regulatory Forum
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Highlights Investor Protection for World Investor Week 2021
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Issues Statement on Recent Deaths and Injuries of Law Enforcement Personnel
- Press Release: Justice Department Addresses Violent Threats Against School Officials and Teachers
- Press Release: Government Contractor Agrees to Pay More Than $1 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Lawsuit for Overbilling in Federal Contracts
- Press Release: Barge Company Will Preserve 649 Acres of Habitat and Pay Over $2 Million for Injuries to Natural Resources Resulting from its Oil Spill in the Mississippi River near New Orleans
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Statement on Updated CDC Order (re: Title 42 Order)
- Press Release: DHS Releases Guidance to Mitigate Security Risks with the Advancement of Quantum Computing
- Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Completes Vaccination Campaign for Measles and Varicella for Afghan Evacuees
- Press Release: CISA's Office for Bombing Prevention Marks 15th Year Protecting the U.S. from Incidents of Terrorism and Targeted Violence
- Press Release: Air and Marine Operations and international partners seize 2,000 pounds of narcotics in Mexico (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: USBP Seizes Liquid Meth at Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: Multiple Criminal Aliens Arrested by RGV Agents (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $1.1 Million (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP to Relocate Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Center to Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport (Texas)
- Press Release: Port of Gulfport Intercepts First in the Nation Insect in Pineapple Shipment (Mississippi)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance State-by-State Breakdown
- Press Release: FEMA and NASA Partner to Host 6th Annual Alliance for Climate Action Series in October
- Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight South Dakota's Auburn Fire
- Press Release: FEMA and WBZ NewsRadio Boston to Unveil New Emergency Broadcast Studio (Massachusetts)
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Hampshire
- Press Release: Spend Your FEMA Grant Wisely (New York)
- Press Release: Four Additional Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance in North Carolina
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Remarks As Prepared for Delivery of Ambassador Katherine Tai Outlining the Biden-Harris Administration's “New Approach to the U.S.-China Trade Relationship”
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration's New Approach to the U.S. – China Trade Relationship
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Ambassador Katherine Tai Outlines the Biden-Harris Administration's New Approach to the U.S.-China Trade Relationship
- Press Release: Sarah Bianchi Sworn In As Deputy United States Trade Representative
- Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of October 4-8, 2021
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with Senegal's Minister of Economy, Amadou Hott
- Press Release: Commerce Establishes Early Alert System to Improve Semiconductor Supply Chains
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Returns $1.1 Million to Consumers Who Lost Money to Alleged Scammers Selling Bogus Income Opportunities
Federal Communication Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Rosenworcel Announces Nat'l Digital Inclusion Week Forum
- Press Release: Commissioner Simington Announces Staff Changes
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA To Launch Loan Guarantee Initiative to Create More and Better Market Opportunities, Promote Competition and Strengthen America's Food Supply Chain
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm Announces Newly Appointed Members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $5M in funding opportunity to combat forced, child labor abuses in Mexico's tomato, chile pepper sectors
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $21K in back wages for workers after finding Saipan wholesaler violated minimum wage, overtime rules
- Press Release: U.S. Labor Department, IBM enter agreement to resolve alleged gender-based pay discrimination at Washington location
- Press Release: AstraZeneca agrees to pay $560K to resolve alleged race, gender-based pay discrimination at Wilmington, Delaware facility
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Regus Management Group reach agreement to resolve alleged race- and gender-based hiring discrimination nationwide
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Issues Final Regulation Aimed at Ensuring Access to Equitable, Affordable, Client-Centered, Quality Family Planning Services
- Press Release: Kentucky, Maine, and New Mexico Launch State Marketplaces for 2022 Coverage
- Press Release: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Brings Quality Essential Health Coverage to More than 275,000 Missourians
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Authorizes Additional OTC Home Test to Increase Access to Rapid Testing for Consumers
- Press Release: FDA Finalizes Two Foundational Rules for Companies Seeking to Market New Tobacco Products
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.