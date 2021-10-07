This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets virtually with Democratic members of the House to discuss the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and his Build Back Better agenda | Oval Office

11:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Lansing, Michigan

1:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Lansing, Michigan

1:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Howell, Michigan

3:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 training facility

3:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better agenda, which will make our country more competitive and grow our economy

4:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Howell, Michigan en route Lansing, Michigan

4:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Lansing, Michigan en route Joint Base Andrews

6:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

6:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

6:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a virtual finance event for the Democratic National Committee

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Lansing, Michigan

Recap of Monday, October 4, 2021

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on the Need to Raise the Debt Ceiling
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Progressive Members of Congress
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
  • Readout of Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
  • Statement re: Upcoming U.S.- Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue (Oct. 8)
  • Statement by President Biden Congratulating Prime Minister Kishida of Japan
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 4, 2021
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Administration's Trade Approach to China | October 3, 2021
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves New Hampshire Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
  • Opening Remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Pentagon Meeting
  • Article: NATO's Stoltenberg Visits Pentagon, Meets With Austin to Discuss Alliance Future
  • Press Release: Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination of DoD Civilian Employees
  • Publication: Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination of DoD Civilian Employees
  • Article: Redesigned Joint Staff Badge Reflects Addition of Newest Military Service
  • Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Staff Sgt. Ty Carter
  • Contracts for October 4, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to France and Mexico from October 4-8.

  • October 4:  Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
  • October 4:  Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev
  • October 4:  Statement | Congratulations to Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio
  • October 4: Statement | Lesotho National Day
  • October 4:  Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting With Mexican Ambassador to the United States Esteban Montezuma

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Third Committee Meeting on Countries of Concern
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Chemical Weapons in Syria
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Haiti

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Department of the Treasury

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Highlights Investor Protection for World Investor Week 2021

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Issues Statement on Recent Deaths and Injuries of Law Enforcement Personnel
  • Press Release: Justice Department Addresses Violent Threats Against School Officials and Teachers
  • Press Release: Government Contractor Agrees to Pay More Than $1 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Lawsuit for Overbilling in Federal Contracts
  • Press Release: Barge Company Will Preserve 649 Acres of Habitat and Pay Over $2 Million for Injuries to Natural Resources Resulting from its Oil Spill in the Mississippi River near New Orleans

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • DHS Statement on Updated CDC Order (re: Title 42 Order)
  • Press Release: DHS Releases Guidance to Mitigate Security Risks with the Advancement of Quantum Computing
  • Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Completes Vaccination Campaign for Measles and Varicella for Afghan Evacuees
  • Press Release: CISA's Office for Bombing Prevention Marks 15th Year Protecting the U.S. from Incidents of Terrorism and Targeted Violence
  • Press Release: Air and Marine Operations and international partners seize 2,000 pounds of narcotics in Mexico (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: USBP Seizes Liquid Meth at Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)
  • Press Release: Multiple Criminal Aliens Arrested by RGV Agents (Texas)
  • Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $1.1 Million (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP to Relocate Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Center to Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport (Texas)
  • Press Release: Port of Gulfport Intercepts First in the Nation Insect in Pineapple Shipment (Mississippi)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance State-by-State Breakdown
  • Press Release: FEMA and NASA Partner to Host 6th Annual Alliance for Climate Action Series in October
  • Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight South Dakota's Auburn Fire
  • Press Release: FEMA and WBZ NewsRadio Boston to Unveil New Emergency Broadcast Studio (Massachusetts)
  • Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Hampshire
  • Press Release: Spend Your FEMA Grant Wisely (New York)
  • Press Release: Four Additional Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance in North Carolina

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Remarks As Prepared for Delivery of Ambassador Katherine Tai Outlining the Biden-Harris Administration's “New Approach to the U.S.-China Trade Relationship”
  • Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration's New Approach to the U.S. – China Trade Relationship
  • Press Release: What They Are Saying | Ambassador Katherine Tai Outlines the Biden-Harris Administration's New Approach to the U.S.-China Trade Relationship
  • Press Release: Sarah Bianchi Sworn In As Deputy United States Trade Representative
  • Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of October 4-8, 2021

Department of Commerce

  • Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with Senegal's Minister of Economy, Amadou Hott
  • Press Release: Commerce Establishes Early Alert System to Improve Semiconductor Supply Chains

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Returns $1.1 Million to Consumers Who Lost Money to Alleged Scammers Selling Bogus Income Opportunities

Federal Communication Commission (FCC)

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA To Launch Loan Guarantee Initiative to Create More and Better Market Opportunities, Promote Competition and Strengthen America's Food Supply Chain

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm Announces Newly Appointed Members of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $5M in funding opportunity to combat forced, child labor abuses in Mexico's tomato, chile pepper sectors
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $21K in back wages for workers after finding Saipan wholesaler violated minimum wage, overtime rules
  • Press Release: U.S. Labor Department, IBM enter agreement to resolve alleged gender-based pay discrimination at Washington location
  • Press Release: AstraZeneca agrees to pay $560K to resolve alleged race, gender-based pay discrimination at Wilmington, Delaware facility
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Regus Management Group reach agreement to resolve alleged race- and gender-based hiring discrimination nationwide

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Issues Final Regulation Aimed at Ensuring Access to Equitable, Affordable, Client-Centered, Quality Family Planning Services
  • Press Release: Kentucky, Maine, and New Mexico Launch State Marketplaces for 2022 Coverage
  • Press Release: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Brings Quality Essential Health Coverage to More than 275,000 Missourians

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Authorizes Additional OTC Home Test to Increase Access to Rapid Testing for Consumers
  • Press Release: FDA Finalizes Two Foundational Rules for Companies Seeking to Market New Tobacco Products

