This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

Looking Ahead: The President will continue to engage with members of Congress and congressional leadership this week on his Build Back Better agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. He will also discuss passing the Continuing Resolution, providing disaster relief, and addressing the debt ceiling. On Wednesday, the President will travel to Chicago, Illinois, to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

3:30 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will host a reception for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for the National Hispanic Heritage Month | Vice President's Residence

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday-Sunday, 23-26, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

September 24

Readout of the President's Call with Democratic Congressional Leadership

Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Morrison, Prime Minister Modi, and Prime Minister Suga at Quad Leaders Summit

Fact Sheet: Quad Leaders' Summit (U.S., Australia, Japan, India)

Statement: Joint Statement from Quad Leaders

Press Release: Quad Principles on Technology Design, Development, Governance, and Use

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India Before Bilateral Meeting

Statement: S.-India Joint Leaders' Statement | A Partnership for Global Good

Fact Sheet: The United States and India – Global Leadership in Action

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, September 24, 2021

Readout : Global COVID-⁠19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better

: Global COVID-⁠19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-⁠19 Response and the Vaccination Program

by President Biden on the COVID-⁠19 Response and the Vaccination Program Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-⁠19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-⁠19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Statement by NSC Spokesperson on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan

Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call with the Regional Reporters Association by White House Coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome Jack Markell and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Operation Allies Welcome (re: AFG evacuees)

Bills Signed into Law: S. 272, the “Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of 2021,” which requires that agency budget justification materials be made publicly available online, and S. 325, which extends by two years the deadline for the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children to submit its report to the President and Congress.

Readout of Virtual Roundtable with Latino Elected Officials

Appointments: President Biden Appoints Commissioners of U.S. Arctic Research Commission

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Louisiana Disaster Declaration

Proclamation on National Hunting and Fishing Day, 2021

Proclamation on National Public Lands Day, 2021

Proclamation on Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, 2021

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the Quad Leaders Summit and Bilateral Meeting with India

September 23

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris's Call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Remarks by Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of Biden Administration Convening to Discuss and Address Semiconductor Supply Chain

Blog: When the Chips Are Down | Preventing and Addressing Supply Chain Disruptions

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with EU Officials

Chair's Summary: UN Food Systems Summit

Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Commit to End Hunger and Malnutrition and Build Sustainable Resilient Food Systems

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Combats Super-Pollutants and Bolsters Domestic Manufacturing with New Programs and Historic Commitments

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, September 23, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations for Financial Regulation and Investor Protection

Appointments: President Biden Appoints Members to United Service Organizations Inc. Board of Governors

Department of Defense (DOD)

September 24

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: DOD Will Continue to Defend U.S. if Government Shuts Down

Press Release: 2021 U.S.-Republic of Cyprus Security Cooperation Dialogue

Press Release: Secretary of Defense Austin Approves More DoD Advisory Committees for Resumption of Operations

Press Release: DoD Authorizes a Temporary Increase to 2021 Basic Allowance for Housing Rates for Certain Locations

Press Release: DoD Releases Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Project Pele Mobile Microreactor

Article: DOD Says It's Time to Renew Extended ID Cards

Article: Deputy Secretary, German Defense Leader Meet for Talks

Contracts for September 24, 2021

September 23

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin “Benny” Gantz

Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Meets With Mr. Benedikt Zimmer, State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, Federal Republic of Germany

Article: New Branding Freshens Up DOD Flagship Website

Article: TRANSCOM Nominee Calls Command a U.S. Asymmetric Advantage

Article: DLA's Realignment of Industrial Hardware Procurement to Streamline Support, Yield Savings

Contracts for September 23, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, September 27

September 26: Statement | Turkmenistan National Day

September 25: Statement | The United States Stands with France in the Fight Against Terrorism

September 24: Statement | Return of Canadian Citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

September 24: Statement | Joint Statement of the Bilateral Counternarcotics Working Group Colombia – United States

September 24: Statement | Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism John T. Godfrey Travel to Oman, UAE, London

September 24: Statement | Repression and Mass Arrests of Peaceful Cuban Protestors

September 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary and Central American Foreign Ministers

September 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the U.S.- GCC Ministerial

September 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with DRC President Tshisekedi

September 23: Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability

September 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi

September 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before their Meeting

September 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and the Foreign Ministers of the GCC Nations before their Meeting

September 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with ASEAN Foreign Ministers

September 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at Top of Meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the ASEAN Nations

September 23: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Meeting with Burmese Representatives

September 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

September 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with the P5 Foreign Ministers

September 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at UN Security Council Meeting on Climate and Security

September 23: Interview | Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman With Michael Wilner of McClatchy Washington Bureau

September 23: Statement | The Department of State Marks Construction of the New U.S. Embassy in Podgorica

September 23: Statement | Zoohackathon 2021

September 23: Statement | Saudi National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at Global Citizen Live

Press Release : USAID Provides Nearly $297 Million in Urgently Needed Food, Water, and Health Care for COVID-19 Response Around the World

: USAID Provides Nearly $297 Million in Urgently Needed Food, Water, and Health Care for COVID-19 Response Around the World Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets With Ireland Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Denmark's Minister for Development Cooperation and Minister for Nordic Cooperation, Flemming Møller Mortensen

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets With Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi

Statement: Chair's Statement by USAID Administrator Samantha Power following a High-Level Roundtable on Afghanistan

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Libya Interim Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting With Central American And Mexican Foreign Ministers

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with the President of Zambia

Press Release: USAID Announces $18.5 million in Funding for Zambia

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Hosts Roundtable with Anti-Corruption Change Agents

Transcript: Administrator Samantha Power and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack at the United Nations Food Systems Summit

Press Release: Administrator Power Announces $5 Billion in Food Systems Investments to Combat Global Hunger and Malnutrition

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power at the EXIM Annual Conference, Plenary Session: “The Future of Africa and U.S.-Africa Relations”

Speech: Administrator Samantha Power at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at Global Citizen Live

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Virtual Event Co-Sponsored by the United States on the Margins of UNGA76 on Syria IIIM

Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Briefing During UNGA76

Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a UN Security Council High-Level Meeting on Climate and Security

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling Meeting with Faith Leaders

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire

Press Release: Treasury Issues General Licenses and Guidance to Facilitate Humanitarian Assistance in Afghanistan

Press Release: Issuance of Counter Terrorism General Licenses and related Frequently Asked Questions

Press Release: Treasury Announces New U.S. Mint Acting Director

Press Release: U.S. Treasury Announces Inaugural Round of Small Dollar Loan Program Awards

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Two Companies and Their Principals with Misleading Investors in More Than a Dozen Oil and Gas Securities Offerings

Press Release: SEC Awards Approximately $36 Million to Whistleblower

Press Release: SEC Charges World's Largest Advertising Group with FCPA Violations

Press Release: SEC Issues Agenda for Sept. 27 Meeting of the Asset Management Advisory Committee

Press Release: SEC Charges Principals of Subprime Automobile Finance Company with Fraud

Press Release: SEC Charges Firm and Two Principals in First-Ever Actions Enforcing Rule on Duties of Municipal Advisors

Press Release: SEC Charges U.K.-Based Father and Son, and Two Others in Transatlantic Microcap Fraud Scheme

Press Release: SEC Charges Quant Analyst in Multimillion Dollar Front-Running Scheme

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

September 24

Press Release: Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng Admits to Misleading Global Financial Institution

Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Announces Appointment of David Neal as Director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review

Press Release: Justice Department Awards Nearly $187 Million to Support Community Safety

September 23

Press Release: Shipping Company Fined $2 Million in a Multi-District Case for Concealing Illegal Discharges of Oily Water into the Atlantic Ocean

Press Release: Florida Businessman and CFO of Russian Natural Gas Company Arrested on Tax Charges Related to $93 Million Hidden in Offshore Accounts

Press Release: United States Returns to Iraq Rare Tablet Bearing Portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh

Press Release: Louisiana State Police Officer Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charge for Assaulting Arrestee

Press Release: Business Executive Pleads Guilty in Conduit Campaign Contribution Case

Press Release: Queens Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Press Release: Maryland Tax Preparers Sentenced to Prison for Conspiring to Defraud the IRS

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on Sarah Bianchi's Confirmation as Deputy United States Trade Representative

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's meeting with North Carolina Asian American Leaders

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's visit to Johnson C. Smith University

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with Textile Executives

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable Discussion with Women Leaders in the Textile Industry

Department of Commerce

Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meetings in Warsaw, Poland

Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with Secretary of State and Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure of Poland Piotr Naimski

Readout of Biden Administration Convening to Discuss and Address Semiconductor Supply Chain

Press Release: U.S. Department of Commerce Announces Section 232 Investigation into the Effect of Imports of Neodymium Magnets on U.S. National Security

Opening Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the White House Semiconductor Convening

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Requests Public Comment on DTE Energy Company's Application to Modify Final Order Settling Competition Concerns Related to Natural Gas Joint Venture

Press Release: FTC Testifies before the Senate Special Committee on Aging About the Agency's Work to Halt Practices that Prey on Older Americans

Federal Communication Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC to Accept Applications for Fall 2022 Attorney Honors Program

Press Release: FCC Commits Over $1.2B in First Emergency Connectivity Funding Wave

Press Release: FCC to Hold Commission Meeting, Thursday, September 30, 2021

Press Release: FCC Requests Traceback Information for Suspected Unlawful Robocalls

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Supports U.S. Energy Compact by Advancing Climate Commitments for Developing Countries

Press Release: DFC to Invest $1 Billion in Food Security and Agriculture Projects

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew, and United Bank for Africa Group Chairman Tony Elumelu Share Insights at EXIM Annual Conference

Press Release: First Solar Exports to Zacapa Solar-Energy Project in Guatemala is EXIM 2021 Deal of the Year

Press Release: Florida Export Finance Corporation in Miami Named EXIM 2021 REPP of the Year

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Intent to Establish an Equity Commission, Solicits Nominations for Membership

Press Release: USDA Takes Significant Steps to Build More Sustainable, Resilient and Inclusive Food Systems

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Secretary Granholm Pursues Global Climate Action, Clean Energy Jobs at Ministerial with 24 Eastern and Central European Countries

Press Release: DOE Welcomes New Biden-Harris Appointees

Press Release: Granholm Op-ed In CNN: Extreme Weather Keeps Knocking Out America's Power. Here's What We Must Do

Press Release: DOE Invests $27 Million in Battery Storage Technology and to Increase Storage Access

Joint Statement of the United States Department of Energy and Serbia's Ministry of Mining and Energy

Statement by Secretary Granholm on President Biden's Nomination of Maria Robinson and Joseph DeCarolis

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC voted on the following Hydropower Orders at the September 23, 2021 Commission Meeting

Press Release: FERC, NERC Staff Review 2021 Winter Freeze, Recommend Standards Improvements

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: U.S. Will Dramatically Cut Climate-Damaging Greenhouse Gases with New Program Aimed at Chemicals Used in Air Conditioning, Refrigeration

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $36.4 million TIFIA Loan to Fund Two Infrastructure Projects in Louisiana

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | July 2021 Numbers

Press Release: DOT Fines United Airlines for Violating Tarmac Delay Rule

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $1.66 Billion TIFIA Loan to Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission for the New Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Project

Department of Labor

Press Release: Federal court orders former Arkansas steelworkers' union president to pay $37K in restitution after U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $163K in back wages, damages after investigation finds California restaurant willfully violated overtime rules

Press Release: Nationwide driving range operator that failed to pay overtime to eligible ‘managers' pays $750K in back wages to 255 workers in 25 states

Press Release: Court affirms U.S. Department of Labor's independent authority to recover unpaid wages, damages in court for employees who signed private arbitration agreements

Press Release: Final rule allows U.S. Department of Labor to levy civil money penalties against employers who take workers' tips

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Awards Project SAFE Funds to Florida School District Following State-Imposed Penalty for Implementing COVID-19 Safety Measures

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Grant Awards to Showcase Commitment to Equity, Excellence, and Opportunity

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Takes Steps Aimed at Improving Quality, Safety and Efficacy of Sunscreens

