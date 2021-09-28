This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
Looking Ahead: The President will continue to engage with members of Congress and congressional leadership this week on his Build Back Better agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. He will also discuss passing the Continuing Resolution, providing disaster relief, and addressing the debt ceiling. On Wednesday, the President will travel to Chicago, Illinois, to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
3:30 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will host a reception for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for the National Hispanic Heritage Month | Vice President's Residence
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday-Sunday, 23-26, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
September 24
- Readout of the President's Call with Democratic Congressional Leadership
- Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Morrison, Prime Minister Modi, and Prime Minister Suga at Quad Leaders Summit
- Fact Sheet: Quad Leaders' Summit (U.S., Australia, Japan, India)
- Statement: Joint Statement from Quad Leaders
- Press Release: Quad Principles on Technology Design, Development, Governance, and Use
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India Before Bilateral Meeting
- Statement: S.-India Joint Leaders' Statement | A Partnership for Global Good
- Fact Sheet: The United States and India – Global Leadership in Action
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, September 24, 2021
- Readout: Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better
- Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan
- Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call with the Regional Reporters Association by White House Coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome Jack Markell and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Operation Allies Welcome (re: AFG evacuees)
Bills Signed into Law:
- S. 272, the “Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of 2021,” which requires that agency budget justification materials be made publicly available online, and
- S. 325, which extends by two years the deadline for the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children to submit its report to the President and Congress.
- Readout of Virtual Roundtable with Latino Elected Officials
- Appointments: President Biden Appoints Commissioners of U.S. Arctic Research Commission
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Louisiana Disaster Declaration
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Louisiana Disaster Declaration
- Proclamation on National Hunting and Fishing Day, 2021
- Proclamation on National Public Lands Day, 2021
- Proclamation on Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, 2021
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the Quad Leaders Summit and Bilateral Meeting with India
September 23
- Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris's Call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India Before Bilateral Meeting
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of Biden Administration Convening to Discuss and Address Semiconductor Supply Chain
- Blog: When the Chips Are Down | Preventing and Addressing Supply Chain Disruptions
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with EU Officials
- Chair's Summary: UN Food Systems Summit
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Commit to End Hunger and Malnutrition and Build Sustainable Resilient Food Systems
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Combats Super-Pollutants and Bolsters Domestic Manufacturing with New Programs and Historic Commitments
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, September 23, 2021
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations for Financial Regulation and Investor Protection
- Appointments: President Biden Appoints Members to United Service Organizations Inc. Board of Governors
Department of Defense (DOD)
September 24
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: DOD Will Continue to Defend U.S. if Government Shuts Down
- Press Release: 2021 U.S.-Republic of Cyprus Security Cooperation Dialogue
- Press Release: Secretary of Defense Austin Approves More DoD Advisory Committees for Resumption of Operations
- Press Release: DoD Authorizes a Temporary Increase to 2021 Basic Allowance for Housing Rates for Certain Locations
- Press Release: DoD Releases Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Project Pele Mobile Microreactor
- Article: DOD Says It's Time to Renew Extended ID Cards
- Article: Deputy Secretary, German Defense Leader Meet for Talks
- Contracts for September 24, 2021
September 23
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin “Benny” Gantz
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Meets With Mr. Benedikt Zimmer, State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, Federal Republic of Germany
- Article: New Branding Freshens Up DOD Flagship Website
- Article: TRANSCOM Nominee Calls Command a U.S. Asymmetric Advantage
- Article: DLA's Realignment of Industrial Hardware Procurement to Streamline Support, Yield Savings
- Contracts for September 23, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, September 27
- September 26: Statement | Turkmenistan National Day
- September 25: Statement | The United States Stands with France in the Fight Against Terrorism
- September 24: Statement | Return of Canadian Citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
- September 24: Statement | Joint Statement of the Bilateral Counternarcotics Working Group Colombia – United States
- September 24: Statement | Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism John T. Godfrey Travel to Oman, UAE, London
- September 24: Statement | Repression and Mass Arrests of Peaceful Cuban Protestors
- September 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary and Central American Foreign Ministers
- September 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the U.S.- GCC Ministerial
- September 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with DRC President Tshisekedi
- September 23: Transcript | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability
- September 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi
- September 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before their Meeting
- September 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and the Foreign Ministers of the GCC Nations before their Meeting
- September 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with ASEAN Foreign Ministers
- September 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at Top of Meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the ASEAN Nations
- September 23: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Meeting with Burmese Representatives
- September 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
- September 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with the P5 Foreign Ministers
- September 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at UN Security Council Meeting on Climate and Security
- September 23: Interview | Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman With Michael Wilner of McClatchy Washington Bureau
- September 23: Statement | The Department of State Marks Construction of the New U.S. Embassy in Podgorica
- September 23: Statement | Zoohackathon 2021
- September 23: Statement | Saudi National Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at Global Citizen Live
- Press Release: USAID Provides Nearly $297 Million in Urgently Needed Food, Water, and Health Care for COVID-19 Response Around the World
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets With Ireland Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Denmark's Minister for Development Cooperation and Minister for Nordic Cooperation, Flemming Møller Mortensen
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets With Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi
- Statement: Chair's Statement by USAID Administrator Samantha Power following a High-Level Roundtable on Afghanistan
- Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Libya Interim Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush
- Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting With Central American And Mexican Foreign Ministers
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with the President of Zambia
- Press Release: USAID Announces $18.5 million in Funding for Zambia
- Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Hosts Roundtable with Anti-Corruption Change Agents
- Transcript: Administrator Samantha Power and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack at the United Nations Food Systems Summit
- Press Release: Administrator Power Announces $5 Billion in Food Systems Investments to Combat Global Hunger and Malnutrition
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power at the EXIM Annual Conference, Plenary Session: “The Future of Africa and U.S.-Africa Relations”
- Speech: Administrator Samantha Power at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at Global Citizen Live
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Virtual Event Co-Sponsored by the United States on the Margins of UNGA76 on Syria IIIM
- Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Briefing During UNGA76
- Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a UN Security Council High-Level Meeting on Climate and Security
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling Meeting with Faith Leaders
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire
- Press Release: Treasury Issues General Licenses and Guidance to Facilitate Humanitarian Assistance in Afghanistan
- Press Release: Issuance of Counter Terrorism General Licenses and related Frequently Asked Questions
- Press Release: Treasury Announces New U.S. Mint Acting Director
- Press Release: U.S. Treasury Announces Inaugural Round of Small Dollar Loan Program Awards
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Two Companies and Their Principals with Misleading Investors in More Than a Dozen Oil and Gas Securities Offerings
- Press Release: SEC Awards Approximately $36 Million to Whistleblower
- Press Release: SEC Charges World's Largest Advertising Group with FCPA Violations
- Press Release: SEC Issues Agenda for Sept. 27 Meeting of the Asset Management Advisory Committee
- Press Release: SEC Charges Principals of Subprime Automobile Finance Company with Fraud
- Press Release: SEC Charges Firm and Two Principals in First-Ever Actions Enforcing Rule on Duties of Municipal Advisors
- Press Release: SEC Charges U.K.-Based Father and Son, and Two Others in Transatlantic Microcap Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: SEC Charges Quant Analyst in Multimillion Dollar Front-Running Scheme
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
September 24
- Press Release: Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng Admits to Misleading Global Financial Institution
- Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Announces Appointment of David Neal as Director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review
- Press Release: Justice Department Awards Nearly $187 Million to Support Community Safety
September 23
- Press Release: Shipping Company Fined $2 Million in a Multi-District Case for Concealing Illegal Discharges of Oily Water into the Atlantic Ocean
- Press Release: Florida Businessman and CFO of Russian Natural Gas Company Arrested on Tax Charges Related to $93 Million Hidden in Offshore Accounts
- Press Release: United States Returns to Iraq Rare Tablet Bearing Portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh
- Press Release: Louisiana State Police Officer Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charge for Assaulting Arrestee
- Press Release: Business Executive Pleads Guilty in Conduit Campaign Contribution Case
- Press Release: Queens Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud
- Press Release: Maryland Tax Preparers Sentenced to Prison for Conspiring to Defraud the IRS
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Blog: Join DHS for #SeeSayDay on September 25 and Protect Your Community
- Press Release: DHS Launches National Climate Resilience Prize Competitions
- Press Release: Department of Homeland Security Partners with Environmental Protection Agency to Enforce Phasedown of Climate-Damaging HFCs
- Press Release: Caught in the Act, Agents Apprehend Suspected Arsonist (California)
- Press Release: BORSTAR Rescues 8 Migrants within 2 Hours (California)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Disrupt Meth Smuggling Attempt (California)
- Press Release: Agents Rescue Three Children, One Adult with Help of Rescue Beacon (California)
- Press Release: CBP announces the opening of temporary processing facility in Laredo, Texas
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Make Three Marijuana Seizures in Brownsville (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Detect Impostor Through Facial Biometrics (Texas)
- Press Release: Dulles CBP Seizes 50,000 Marijuana Atomizers from China (Virginia)
- Press Release: 6,780 Unapproved Viagra & Cialis Pills Seized by Louisville CBP (Kentucky)
- Press Release: Baltimore CBP Officers Continue to Seize Unreported Currency and Marijuana from Travelers (Maryland)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Offers More Equitable Flood Insurance Rates Beginning Oct. 1
- Press Release: DRC Opens in Warren County (New Jersey)
- Press Release: Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Bucks and York Counties (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Fawn Fire (California)
- Press Release: FEMA to Open Two Document Drop-off Centers in North Carolina
- Press Release: FEMA Grant Helps Pay for 14 New Storm-Resistant Traffic Signals in Bay County, FL
- Press Release: Survivors | Beware of Fraud, Scams After Disasters
- Press Release: About One month Left for Middle Tennesseans to Apply for Disaster Assistance
- Press Release: It's Important to Submit an SBA Loan Application (New York)
- Press Release: Prepare Kids for Unexpected Emergencies
- Press Release: Citizenship Requirements: Survivors Applying for FEMA Assistance
- Press Release: FEMA and Ad Council Release New Latino-Focused PSAs Urging Communities to ‘Prepare to Protect'
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on Sarah Bianchi's Confirmation as Deputy United States Trade Representative
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's meeting with North Carolina Asian American Leaders
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's visit to Johnson C. Smith University
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with Textile Executives
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable Discussion with Women Leaders in the Textile Industry
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meetings in Warsaw, Poland
- Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with Secretary of State and Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure of Poland Piotr Naimski
- Readout of Biden Administration Convening to Discuss and Address Semiconductor Supply Chain
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Commerce Announces Section 232 Investigation into the Effect of Imports of Neodymium Magnets on U.S. National Security
- Opening Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the White House Semiconductor Convening
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Requests Public Comment on DTE Energy Company's Application to Modify Final Order Settling Competition Concerns Related to Natural Gas Joint Venture
- Press Release: FTC Testifies before the Senate Special Committee on Aging About the Agency's Work to Halt Practices that Prey on Older Americans
Federal Communication Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC to Accept Applications for Fall 2022 Attorney Honors Program
- Press Release: FCC Commits Over $1.2B in First Emergency Connectivity Funding Wave
- Press Release: FCC to Hold Commission Meeting, Thursday, September 30, 2021
- Press Release: FCC Requests Traceback Information for Suspected Unlawful Robocalls
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC Supports U.S. Energy Compact by Advancing Climate Commitments for Developing Countries
- Press Release: DFC to Invest $1 Billion in Food Security and Agriculture Projects
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew, and United Bank for Africa Group Chairman Tony Elumelu Share Insights at EXIM Annual Conference
- Press Release: First Solar Exports to Zacapa Solar-Energy Project in Guatemala is EXIM 2021 Deal of the Year
- Press Release: Florida Export Finance Corporation in Miami Named EXIM 2021 REPP of the Year
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Intent to Establish an Equity Commission, Solicits Nominations for Membership
- Press Release: USDA Takes Significant Steps to Build More Sustainable, Resilient and Inclusive Food Systems
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Secretary Granholm Pursues Global Climate Action, Clean Energy Jobs at Ministerial with 24 Eastern and Central European Countries
- Press Release: DOE Welcomes New Biden-Harris Appointees
- Press Release: Granholm Op-ed In CNN: Extreme Weather Keeps Knocking Out America's Power. Here's What We Must Do
- Press Release: DOE Invests $27 Million in Battery Storage Technology and to Increase Storage Access
- Joint Statement of the United States Department of Energy and Serbia's Ministry of Mining and Energy
- Statement by Secretary Granholm on President Biden's Nomination of Maria Robinson and Joseph DeCarolis
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC voted on the following Hydropower Orders at the September 23, 2021 Commission Meeting
- Press Release: FERC, NERC Staff Review 2021 Winter Freeze, Recommend Standards Improvements
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: U.S. Will Dramatically Cut Climate-Damaging Greenhouse Gases with New Program Aimed at Chemicals Used in Air Conditioning, Refrigeration
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $36.4 million TIFIA Loan to Fund Two Infrastructure Projects in Louisiana
- Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | July 2021 Numbers
- Press Release: DOT Fines United Airlines for Violating Tarmac Delay Rule
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $1.66 Billion TIFIA Loan to Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission for the New Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Project
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Federal court orders former Arkansas steelworkers' union president to pay $37K in restitution after U.S. Department of Labor investigation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $163K in back wages, damages after investigation finds California restaurant willfully violated overtime rules
- Press Release: Nationwide driving range operator that failed to pay overtime to eligible ‘managers' pays $750K in back wages to 255 workers in 25 states
- Press Release: Court affirms U.S. Department of Labor's independent authority to recover unpaid wages, damages in court for employees who signed private arbitration agreements
- Press Release: Final rule allows U.S. Department of Labor to levy civil money penalties against employers who take workers' tips
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Awards Project SAFE Funds to Florida School District Following State-Imposed Penalty for Implementing COVID-19 Safety Measures
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Grant Awards to Showcase Commitment to Equity, Excellence, and Opportunity
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Takes Steps Aimed at Improving Quality, Safety and Efficacy of Sunscreens
