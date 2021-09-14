United States:
The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 15 (Podcast)
14 September 2021
Jenner & Block
In this episode, host David B. Robbins focuses on the latest
regulatory developments and rules facing government contractors,
including the new Executive Order on COVID-19 vaccinations. Mr.
Robbins also provides a summary of recent bid protest cases and an
update on proposed False Claims Act legislation.
