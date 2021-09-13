On September 9, 2021, the Biden Administration announced a host of vaccine-related initiatives, reported on here. One of those initiatives is an Executive Order which requires contractors to implement the guidance to be published by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force (the "Task Force") in "any workplace locations (as specified by the Task Force Guidance) in which an individual is working on or in connection with a Federal Government contract or contract-like instrument." This guidance has yet to be issued, but will include mandatory vaccinations for covered workers. It expands on the initiative announced in July that required vaccination or testing for government contractor employees working onsite at federal government facilities. The new Task Force guidance is not expected to include a testing option.

The new requirement will apply to new contracts entered into on or after October 15, 2021. We will report on new developments related to this initiative.

Government Contractor Employees To Be Subject To Mandatory Vaccine Requirements

