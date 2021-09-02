On September 1, 2021, OFCCP announced the release of a new Corporate Scheduling Announcement List (CSAL). The list consists of 400 federal construction contractors, federally assisted contractors and subcontractors. Note that the list merely notifies these construction contractors that they will be audited in the future, which gives them time to prepare.

Construction contractors are advised to review the CSAL (available here) to see if they have been selected for an audit, and consult with counsel as necessary.

OFCCP Announces More Audits– Was Your Company Selected?

