Technical discriminators, which distinguish one technical proposal from another, frequently determine contract awards in best value procurements conducted by the federal government. Bid protest decisions of the Government Accountability Office and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims commonly address those discriminators that agencies find significant in evaluating technical proposals. Examples of such technical discriminators include the following:





Quality of Technical Proposal

Satisfies every agency requirement in statement of work

Clearly organized

Complete and detailed explanation of technical approach, including: Staffing

Implementation Schedule Sequence Testing Tasks Methodology Quality Control

Substantiates proposed performance

Demonstrates understanding of new developments in technology/industry

Identifies solutions to problems with agency's existing systems/programs

Quality of Products and/or Services

Use of standard materials

Use of commercially available components

Superior product design

Superior product testing process

Minimizes environmental impact of work

Reduces energy consumption

Tailoring of deliverables to specific agency needs

Design adaptable to future needs

Extended support services

Regular reports to agency on technology/industry trends

Broader and/or longer warranty

Additions exceeding agency requirements

Quality of Personnel

Experience related to proposed work

Specialized expertise

Highly qualified subcontractors

Quality of Contract Management

Plan for retention of incumbent personnel

Expedited recruitment of necessary employees

Expedited commencement of work

Accelerated schedule

Streamlined workflow

Coordination of tasks

Minimized duplication of effort

Cybersecurity enhancements

Process for soliciting/addressing customer feedback

