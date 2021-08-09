This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the July jobs report | East Room

12:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware

1:25 EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware | New Castle National Guard Base

2:15 EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE

Upcoming White House Visit :

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and the Vice President will receive the Weekly Economic Briefing virtually

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, August 5, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Strengthening American Leadership on Clean Cars and Trucks

Executive Order on Strengthening American Leadership in Clean Cars and Trucks

Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces Steps to Drive American Leadership Forward on Clean Cars and Trucks

Statements on the Biden Administration's Steps to Strengthen American Leadership on Clean Cars and Trucks

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

Readout of the President and Vice President's Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Leaders

Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Civil Rights Leaders

Readout of Senior White House Meeting with State Attorneys General on Efforts to Hold Gun Manufacturers Accountable

Readout of the First Interagency Task Force Meeting on Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE)

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 3325, Awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Those Who Protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 3325

Transcript : Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, August 5, 2021

Transcript : Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, August 5, 2021

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Fact Sheet : Biden Administration Announces Additional Actions to Help Kids Go Back to School Safely

: Biden Administration Announces Additional Actions to Help Kids Go Back to School Safely Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Advances President Biden's Climate Agenda

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Hong Kong Residents

Memorandum on the Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Hong Kong Residents

Nominations: President Biden Names Sixth Round of Judicial Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With President of Republic of Palau, President Surangel Whipps Jr.

Article: Palauan President, Austin Discuss Indo-Pacific Security Concerns

Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes President of the Republic of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr. to the Pentagon

Publication: Annual Report on Civilian Casualties in Connection With United States Military Operations With Addendum

Press Release: DOD Identifies Air Force Casualty (Kuwait/non-combat)

Press Release: DOD and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Conduct First Bilateral Communication Technology Cooperation Committee Forum

Press Release: Department Prioritizes Electromagnetic Spectrum Superiority, Implementing 2020 Strategy

Article: DOD Offers Discounted Rates for Campgrounds Nationwide

Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced August 17, 2021

Contracts for August 5, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, August 6

August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

August 5: Readout | U.S.-ROK Director General/Deputy-Level Consultation Meeting

August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Yermak

August 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Before Their Meeting

August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Friends of the Mekong Ministers' Meeting

August 5: Statement | The United States and the Friends of the Mekong: Proven Partners for the Mekong Region

August 5: Joint Statement of the Friends of the Mekong "Recovery and Resilience"

August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation Chair Abdullah Abdullah

August 5: Statement | Safe Haven for Hong Kongers

August 5: Statement | Russia's Restrictions Prevent OSCE Observation of Duma Elections

August 5: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: United States Provides Nearly $100 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Lebanon

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield with Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with International Bankers

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing a Pattern or Practice Investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks Announcing a Pattern or Practice Investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Investigation of the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department

Press Release: Over $1 Billion in Misappropriated 1MDB Funds Now Repatriated to Malaysia

Press Release: Pipeline Company to Pay $35 Million in Criminal Fines and Civil Penalties for Largest-Ever Inland Spill of Produced Water from Oil Drilling

Press Release: Jury Convicts Two Former Wall Street Bank Traders of Wire Fraud

Press Release: Jury Convicts Five Former Officers and Employees of Banc-Serv Partners in $5 Million Scheme to Defraud the Small Business Administration

Press Release: Tennessee Department of Human Services Agrees to Pay $6.8 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Liability in Connection with SNAP Quality Control

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with the State of New Jersey under the National Voter Registration Act

Press Release: Ascension Michigan to Pay $2.8 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Remarks: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Keynote Address at Black Hat USA

Press Release: Biden Administration Commits Historic $3.46 Billion in Hazard Mitigation Funds to Reduce Effects of Climate Change

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Deferred Enforcement Departure for Certain Residents of Hong Kong

Press Release: CISA Launches New Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Press Release: CBP, cruise lines partner to modernize entry process with facial biometrics (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Contractors Making Repairs Find Themselves Under Assault (Arizona)

Press Release: Border Patrol Operations Result in 45 Migrant Arrests (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Two Gang Members and a Sexual Predator (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sexual Assault of a Child (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Biden Administration Commits Historic $3.46 Billion in Hazard Mitigation Funds to Reduce Effects of Climate Change

Press Release : FEMA Provides $3.1 Million to the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics

: FEMA Provides $3.1 Million to the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics Press Release : FEMA Provides $1.9 Million to Salt Lake County (Utah)

: FEMA Provides $1.9 Million to Salt Lake County (Utah) Press Release: FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the River Fire (California)

Press Release: Disagree with FEMA? Know Your Options to Appeal (Michigan)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with the Washington State Labor Council

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with Agriculture Stakeholders, Tribal Leaders, and Farmers

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Passing of Richard Trumka

Federal Communication Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Established Two New Innovation Zones in Boston and Raleigh

Press Release: FCC Seeks to Modernize Telecommunications Relay Service Compensation

Press Release: FCC Updates Numbering Rules to Fight Robocalls & Promote Public Safety

Press Release: FCC Establishes STIR/SHAKEN Token Revocation Appeals Process

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Statement on the Passing of Richard Trumka

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Statement by Secretary Granholm on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Rich Trumka

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Directs Parties to Conference in Response to Relief Request

Press Release: Appellate Court Remands Brownsville Channel LNG Orders to FERC

Press Release: FERC Staff sends Thirty-Second Report to Congress on Progress Made in Licensing and Constructing the Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline

Department of Transportation (USDOT)

Press Release: USDOT Proposes Improved Fuel Economy Standards for MY 2024-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on the passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

Press Release: Court orders Minnesota provider to pay $483K in back wages, damages to 87 home healthcare employees denied overtime pay

Press Release: Central California restaurant operator to pay $200K in back wages to 49 workers following U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $8M funding opportunity to promote safe, healthy workplaces in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor kicks off national Safe + Sound Week, Aug. 9

Department of Education

See Link Here for Press Releases related to American Rescue Plan K-12 school funds approved for New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Montana and Hawaii

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides $90 Million to Improve Health Care in Rural Communities

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Reminds Industry of Specific Regulations for the Use of Fluorinated Polyethylene in Food Contact Containers

