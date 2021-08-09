This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the July jobs report | East Room

12:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware

1:25 EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware | New Castle National Guard Base

2:15 EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE

Upcoming White House Visit:

  • August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and the Vice President will receive the Weekly Economic Briefing virtually

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, August 5, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on Strengthening American Leadership on Clean Cars and Trucks
  • Executive Order on Strengthening American Leadership in Clean Cars and Trucks
  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces Steps to Drive American Leadership Forward on Clean Cars and Trucks
  • Statements on the Biden Administration's Steps to Strengthen American Leadership on Clean Cars and Trucks
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
  • Readout of the President and Vice President's Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Leaders
  • Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Civil Rights Leaders
  • Readout of Senior White House Meeting with State Attorneys General on Efforts to Hold Gun Manufacturers Accountable
  • Readout of the First Interagency Task Force Meeting on Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE)
  • Bill Signed into Law:
    • H.R. 3325, Awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Those Who Protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6
  • Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 3325
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, August 5, 2021
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
  • Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Additional Actions to Help Kids Go Back to School Safely
  • Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Advances President Biden's Climate Agenda
  • Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Hong Kong Residents
  • Memorandum on the Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Hong Kong Residents
  • Nominations: President Biden Names Sixth Round of Judicial Nominees
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With President of Republic of Palau, President Surangel Whipps Jr.
  • Article: Palauan President, Austin Discuss Indo-Pacific Security Concerns
  • Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes President of the Republic of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr. to the Pentagon
  • Publication: Annual Report on Civilian Casualties in Connection With United States Military Operations With Addendum
  • Press Release: DOD Identifies Air Force Casualty (Kuwait/non-combat)
  • Press Release: DOD and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Conduct First Bilateral Communication Technology Cooperation Committee Forum
  • Press Release: Department Prioritizes Electromagnetic Spectrum Superiority, Implementing 2020 Strategy
  • Article: DOD Offers Discounted Rates for Campgrounds Nationwide
  • Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced August 17, 2021
  • Contracts for August 5, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Friday, August 6
  • August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung
  • August 5: Readout | U.S.-ROK Director General/Deputy-Level Consultation Meeting
  • August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Yermak
  • August 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Before Their Meeting
  • August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Friends of the Mekong Ministers' Meeting
  • August 5: Statement | The United States and the Friends of the Mekong: Proven Partners for the Mekong Region
  • August 5: Joint Statement of the Friends of the Mekong "Recovery and Resilience"
  • August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation Chair Abdullah Abdullah
  • August 5: Statement | Safe Haven for Hong Kongers
  • August 5: Statement | Russia's Restrictions Prevent OSCE Observation of Duma Elections
  • August 5: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: United States Provides Nearly $100 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Lebanon

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield with Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with International Bankers

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing a Pattern or Practice Investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks Announcing a Pattern or Practice Investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department
  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Investigation of the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department
  • Press Release: Over $1 Billion in Misappropriated 1MDB Funds Now Repatriated to Malaysia
  • Press Release: Pipeline Company to Pay $35 Million in Criminal Fines and Civil Penalties for Largest-Ever Inland Spill of Produced Water from Oil Drilling
  • Press Release: Jury Convicts Two Former Wall Street Bank Traders of Wire Fraud
  • Press Release: Jury Convicts Five Former Officers and Employees of Banc-Serv Partners in $5 Million Scheme to Defraud the Small Business Administration
  • Press Release: Tennessee Department of Human Services Agrees to Pay $6.8 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Liability in Connection with SNAP Quality Control
  • Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with the State of New Jersey under the National Voter Registration Act
  • Press Release: Ascension Michigan to Pay $2.8 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Remarks: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Keynote Address at Black Hat USA
  • Press Release: Biden Administration Commits Historic $3.46 Billion in Hazard Mitigation Funds to Reduce Effects of Climate Change
  • Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Deferred Enforcement Departure for Certain Residents of Hong Kong
  • Press Release: CISA Launches New Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative
  • Press Release: CBP, cruise lines partner to modernize entry process with facial biometrics (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: Contractors Making Repairs Find Themselves Under Assault (Arizona)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Operations Result in 45 Migrant Arrests (Texas)
  • Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Two Gang Members and a Sexual Predator (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sexual Assault of a Child (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: Biden Administration Commits Historic $3.46 Billion in Hazard Mitigation Funds to Reduce Effects of Climate Change
  • Press Release: FEMA Provides $3.1 Million to the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics
  • Press Release: FEMA Provides $1.9 Million to Salt Lake County (Utah)
  • Press Release: FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the River Fire (California)
  • Press Release: Disagree with FEMA? Know Your Options to Appeal (Michigan)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with the Washington State Labor Council
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with Agriculture Stakeholders, Tribal Leaders, and Farmers
  • Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Passing of Richard Trumka

Federal Communication Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Established Two New Innovation Zones in Boston and Raleigh
  • Press Release: FCC Seeks to Modernize Telecommunications Relay Service Compensation
  • Press Release: FCC Updates Numbering Rules to Fight Robocalls & Promote Public Safety
  • Press Release: FCC Establishes STIR/SHAKEN Token Revocation Appeals Process

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Statement by Secretary Granholm on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Rich Trumka

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

  • Press Release: FERC Directs Parties to Conference in Response to Relief Request
  • Press Release: Appellate Court Remands Brownsville Channel LNG Orders to FERC
  • Press Release: FERC Staff sends Thirty-Second Report to Congress on Progress Made in Licensing and Constructing the Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline

Department of Transportation (USDOT)

  • Press Release: USDOT Proposes Improved Fuel Economy Standards for MY 2024-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on the passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
  • Press Release: Court orders Minnesota provider to pay $483K in back wages, damages to 87 home healthcare employees denied overtime pay
  • Press Release: Central California restaurant operator to pay $200K in back wages to 49 workers following U.S. Department of Labor investigation
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $8M funding opportunity to promote safe, healthy workplaces in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor kicks off national Safe + Sound Week, Aug. 9

Department of Education

  • See Link Here for Press Releases related to American Rescue Plan K-12 school funds approved for New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Montana and Hawaii

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides $90 Million to Improve Health Care in Rural Communities

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Reminds Industry of Specific Regulations for the Use of Fluorinated Polyethylene in Food Contact Containers

