POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the July jobs report | East Room
12:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware
1:25 EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware | New Castle National Guard Base
2:15 EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE
Upcoming White House Visit:
- August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
2:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and the Vice President will receive the Weekly Economic Briefing virtually
Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, August 5, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Strengthening American Leadership on Clean Cars and Trucks
- Executive Order on Strengthening American Leadership in Clean Cars and Trucks
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces Steps to Drive American Leadership Forward on Clean Cars and Trucks
- Statements on the Biden Administration's Steps to Strengthen American Leadership on Clean Cars and Trucks
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
- Readout of the President and Vice President's Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Leaders
- Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Civil Rights Leaders
- Readout of Senior White House Meeting with State Attorneys General on Efforts to Hold Gun Manufacturers Accountable
- Readout of the First Interagency Task Force Meeting on Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE)
- Bill Signed into Law:
- H.R. 3325, Awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Those Who Protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6
- Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 3325
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, August 5, 2021
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Additional Actions to Help Kids Go Back to School Safely
- Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Advances President Biden's Climate Agenda
- Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Hong Kong Residents
- Memorandum on the Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Hong Kong Residents
- Nominations: President Biden Names Sixth Round of Judicial Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With President of Republic of Palau, President Surangel Whipps Jr.
- Article: Palauan President, Austin Discuss Indo-Pacific Security Concerns
- Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes President of the Republic of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr. to the Pentagon
- Publication: Annual Report on Civilian Casualties in Connection With United States Military Operations With Addendum
- Press Release: DOD Identifies Air Force Casualty (Kuwait/non-combat)
- Press Release: DOD and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Conduct First Bilateral Communication Technology Cooperation Committee Forum
- Press Release: Department Prioritizes Electromagnetic Spectrum Superiority, Implementing 2020 Strategy
- Article: DOD Offers Discounted Rates for Campgrounds Nationwide
- Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced August 17, 2021
- Contracts for August 5, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, August 6
- August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung
- August 5: Readout | U.S.-ROK Director General/Deputy-Level Consultation Meeting
- August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Yermak
- August 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Before Their Meeting
- August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Friends of the Mekong Ministers' Meeting
- August 5: Statement | The United States and the Friends of the Mekong: Proven Partners for the Mekong Region
- August 5: Joint Statement of the Friends of the Mekong "Recovery and Resilience"
- August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation Chair Abdullah Abdullah
- August 5: Statement | Safe Haven for Hong Kongers
- August 5: Statement | Russia's Restrictions Prevent OSCE Observation of Duma Elections
- August 5: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: United States Provides Nearly $100 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Lebanon
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield with Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with International Bankers
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing a Pattern or Practice Investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks Announcing a Pattern or Practice Investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Investigation of the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department
- Press Release: Over $1 Billion in Misappropriated 1MDB Funds Now Repatriated to Malaysia
- Press Release: Pipeline Company to Pay $35 Million in Criminal Fines and Civil Penalties for Largest-Ever Inland Spill of Produced Water from Oil Drilling
- Press Release: Jury Convicts Two Former Wall Street Bank Traders of Wire Fraud
- Press Release: Jury Convicts Five Former Officers and Employees of Banc-Serv Partners in $5 Million Scheme to Defraud the Small Business Administration
- Press Release: Tennessee Department of Human Services Agrees to Pay $6.8 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Liability in Connection with SNAP Quality Control
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with the State of New Jersey under the National Voter Registration Act
- Press Release: Ascension Michigan to Pay $2.8 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Remarks: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Keynote Address at Black Hat USA
- Press Release: Biden Administration Commits Historic $3.46 Billion in Hazard Mitigation Funds to Reduce Effects of Climate Change
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Deferred Enforcement Departure for Certain Residents of Hong Kong
- Press Release: CISA Launches New Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative
- Press Release: CBP, cruise lines partner to modernize entry process with facial biometrics (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Contractors Making Repairs Find Themselves Under Assault (Arizona)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Operations Result in 45 Migrant Arrests (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Two Gang Members and a Sexual Predator (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sexual Assault of a Child (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Commits Historic $3.46 Billion in Hazard Mitigation Funds to Reduce Effects of Climate Change
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $3.1 Million to the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $1.9 Million to Salt Lake County (Utah)
- Press Release: FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the River Fire (California)
- Press Release: Disagree with FEMA? Know Your Options to Appeal (Michigan)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with the Washington State Labor Council
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with Agriculture Stakeholders, Tribal Leaders, and Farmers
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Passing of Richard Trumka
Federal Communication Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Established Two New Innovation Zones in Boston and Raleigh
- Press Release: FCC Seeks to Modernize Telecommunications Relay Service Compensation
- Press Release: FCC Updates Numbering Rules to Fight Robocalls & Promote Public Safety
- Press Release: FCC Establishes STIR/SHAKEN Token Revocation Appeals Process
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Statement on the Passing of Richard Trumka
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Statement by Secretary Granholm on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Rich Trumka
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC Directs Parties to Conference in Response to Relief Request
- Press Release: Appellate Court Remands Brownsville Channel LNG Orders to FERC
- Press Release: FERC Staff sends Thirty-Second Report to Congress on Progress Made in Licensing and Constructing the Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline
Department of Transportation (USDOT)
- Press Release: USDOT Proposes Improved Fuel Economy Standards for MY 2024-2026 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on the passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
- Press Release: Court orders Minnesota provider to pay $483K in back wages, damages to 87 home healthcare employees denied overtime pay
- Press Release: Central California restaurant operator to pay $200K in back wages to 49 workers following U.S. Department of Labor investigation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $8M funding opportunity to promote safe, healthy workplaces in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor kicks off national Safe + Sound Week, Aug. 9
Department of Education
- See Link Here for Press Releases related to American Rescue Plan K-12 school funds approved for New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Montana and Hawaii
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides $90 Million to Improve Health Care in Rural Communities
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Reminds Industry of Specific Regulations for the Use of Fluorinated Polyethylene in Food Contact Containers
