President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators have announced an agreement on the details of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. This historic agreement includes $550 billion in new federal investment in America's infrastructure.

While there may be amendments to the agreement and the information is subject to change, the 2700+ page draft bipartisan infrastructure framework legislation can be found here.

Key sections in the bill include:

Highway infrastructure.

Public transit.

Rail infrastructure and safety.

Cybersecurity, including electric utility systems.

Development of clean energy infrastructure, including carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen.

Broadband deployment.

