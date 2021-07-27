This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the VICE President | Private Dining Room

7:45 p.m. EDT – The President participates in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe | Lubber Run Park, Arlington, Virginia

8:45 p.m. EDT – The President departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware

9:40 p.m. EDT – The President arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the President | Private Dining Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, July 22, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Fact Sheet: How the Biden-Harris Administration Is Advancing Educational Equity  | July 23, 2021
  • Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Additional Actions to Prevent Foreclosures | July 23, 2021
  • Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Haiti to Pay Respects upon the Death of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse, Former President of the Republic of Haiti | July 23, 2021
  • Remarks by President Biden Before a Meeting With Business and Labor Leaders | July 22, 2021
  • Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 1652, the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021
  • Bill Signed into Law: R. 1652
  • Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Continuing Crackdown in Cuba | July 22, 2021
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Measures on Cuba | July 22, 2021
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, July 22, 2021
  • Remarks by President Biden in a CNN Town Hall with Don Lemon | July 21, 2021
  • Remarks by President Biden before Air Force One Departure
  • Remarks by President Biden after Marine One Arrival
  • Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Plan Will Create a Better Future for Young Americans | July 22, 2021
  • Nominations and Withdrawal Sent to the Senate
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | July 22, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of the U.S.-Iraq Military Technical Talks, as Part of the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue
  • Publication: Tenets of Responsible Behavior in Space
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing
  • Article: Leaders Discuss Reforms in the Special Operations Community
  • Article: DOD to Modernize Intelligence Information Apparatus With 'Back to Basics' Approach
  • Article: DOD Announces AI Competition to Detect, Defeat Illegal Fishing
  • Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced July 29, 2021
  • Contracts for July 22, 2021

Department of State

Note:  State had yet to release Friday's schedule.

  • July 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Michigan Governor Whitmer (re: American detained in Burma)
  • July 23: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to India and Kuwait (July 26-29)
  • July 23: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Trip to Poland
  • July 23: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi
  • July 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung
  • July 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea President Moon
  • July 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea Minister of Unification Lee and Republic of Korea Vice Minister of Unification Choi
  • July 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi
  • July 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani
  • July 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Before Their Meeting
  • July 22: Statement | Sanctioning Cuban Security Forces in Response to Violent Repression of Protests
  • July 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Haitian Prime Minister Henry
  • July 22: Statement | Announcement of Daniel Foote as Special Envoy for Haiti
  • July 22: Joint Statement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen Commending the United Kingdom's Anti-Corruption Sanctions
  • July 22: Readout | United States and Rwanda Host Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden Per Olsson Fridh
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Republic of Korea Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with World Bank Group President David Malpass
  • Readout: Principal Advisor Mark Feierstein's Meeting with Suriname's Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Heads and Private-Sector Leads of the Multilateral Development Banks to Discuss Climate Finance
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Cuban Minister of Defense and Special Forces Brigade for Abuses Against Protestors
  • Joint Statement by Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Secretary Antony J. Blinken Commending the United Kingdom's Anti-Corruption Sanctions

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: YJ Fischer to Join SEC as Director of the Office of International Affair
  • Pres Release: SEC Halts Alleged Ongoing Offering Fraud Involving Cycling Companies
  • Press Release: SEC Charges California Resident in Microcap Fraud Scheme Targeting Retail Investors

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Nine Individuals Charged in Superseding Indictment with Conspiring to Act as Illegal Agents of the People's Republic of China
  • Press Release: Electrical Engineer Sentenced to More Than Five Years in Prison for Conspiring to Illegally Export to China Semiconductor Chips with Military Uses
  • Press Release: Iranian National Pleads Guilty to Violating U.S. Sanctions Against Iran
  • Press Release: Justice Department Launches Firearms Trafficking Strike Forces to Address Violent Crime, Crack Down on Sources of Crime Guns
    • Press Release: Twenty-Two Charged in Connection with a More than $11-Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Jury Convicts Former Delaware Doctor of Unlawful Drug Distribution and Maintaining a Drug Premises
  • Press Release: Justice Department Obtains $100,000 Settlement in Sexual Harassment Case Against Ohio Landlords
  • Press Release: Owner of Brooklyn Ambulance Service Business Pleads Guilty to Not Paying Employment Taxes

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: "If You See Something, Say Something®" Campaign Materials Are Available in 10 Languages
  • Press Release: Filing Location Updates for Certain Forms I-131
  • Press Release: BORSTAR Agents Rescue Man Lost in Remote Wilderness (California)
  • Press Release: Convicted Murderer Arrested by Border Patrol (California)
  • Press Release: Large numbers of unaccompanied migrant children apprehended in Tucson Sector (Arizona)
  • Press Release: RGV MMP Brings Closure to the Family of a Deceased Man Found in New Jersey (Texas)
  • Press Release: Almost $500K in Currency Seized Leaving the Country at the Presidio Port of Entry (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept Mangos Harboring Fruit Fly Larvae (Texas)
  • Press Release: Richard J. Fortunato Selected as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent for U.S. Border Patrol's Swanton Sector (Vermont)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in the City of Falls Church, Virginia
  • Press Release: FEMA Awards Utility Board of City of Key West $5.59 Million to Protect Water Crossing Transmission Poles (Florida)
  • Press Release: FEMA Approves Millions in Community Disaster Loans for Earthquake-Affected Municipalities (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with European Parliament's Committee on International Trade Chair Bernd Lange and Vice-Chair Kumpula-Natri
  • Press Release: USTR Welcomes New Staff Members to the Front Office

Department of Commerce

  • Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces $3 Billion Investment in America's Communities
  • Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at White House Announcement of $3 Billion EDA Investment in America's Communities

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Integrated Circuits and Products Containing Same

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Carr Applauds Committee Passage of Secure Equipment Act

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Statement by Energy Secretary Granholm on the Confirmation of Jill Hruby as NNSA Administrator
  • Press Release: DOE Announces $11 Million to Study Critical Ecosystems and Improve Climate and Earth System Modeling

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Drought Relief Efforts to Address Urgency of Western Water Crisis the Focus of Secretary Haaland's Visit to Denver

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to offer virtual seminars in August to help employers, workers, stakeholders with prevailing wage requirements
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Mobile dredging equipment manufacturer after investigation into 22-year-old worker's death (Alabama)
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $57K in back wages for 15 workers of Brookhaven restaurant after finding minimum wage violations (Mississippi)

Department of Education

  • Readout of White House & Department of Education Listening Session with Educators with Disabilities
  • See  also this link for approved state-specific plans for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon as Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
  • Press Release: HHS Announces New National Challenge to Reduce HIV-Related Stigma and Disparities
  • Press Release: HHS Encourages States to Educate Eligible Immigrants about Medicaid Coverage
  • Press Release: Biden Administration to Invest More Than $1.6 Billion to Support COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation in Vulnerable Communities
  • Press Release:  Biden-Harris Administration Provides $100 Million to Rural Health Clinics for COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach in Their Communities to Increase Vaccinations

