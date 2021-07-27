This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the VICE President | Private Dining Room
7:45 p.m. EDT – The President participates in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe | Lubber Run Park, Arlington, Virginia
8:45 p.m. EDT – The President departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware
9:40 p.m. EDT – The President arrives in Wilmington, Delaware
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the President | Private Dining Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, July 22, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Fact Sheet: How the Biden-Harris Administration Is Advancing Educational Equity | July 23, 2021
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Additional Actions to Prevent Foreclosures | July 23, 2021
- Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Haiti to Pay Respects upon the Death of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse, Former President of the Republic of Haiti | July 23, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden Before a Meeting With Business and Labor Leaders | July 22, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 1652, the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021
- Bill Signed into Law: R. 1652
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Continuing Crackdown in Cuba | July 22, 2021
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Measures on Cuba | July 22, 2021
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, July 22, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden in a CNN Town Hall with Don Lemon | July 21, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden before Air Force One Departure
- Remarks by President Biden after Marine One Arrival
- Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Plan Will Create a Better Future for Young Americans | July 22, 2021
- Nominations and Withdrawal Sent to the Senate
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | July 22, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of the U.S.-Iraq Military Technical Talks, as Part of the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue
- Publication: Tenets of Responsible Behavior in Space
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing
- Article: Leaders Discuss Reforms in the Special Operations Community
- Article: DOD to Modernize Intelligence Information Apparatus With 'Back to Basics' Approach
- Article: DOD Announces AI Competition to Detect, Defeat Illegal Fishing
- Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced July 29, 2021
- Contracts for July 22, 2021
Department of State
Note: State had yet to release Friday's schedule.
- July 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Michigan Governor Whitmer (re: American detained in Burma)
- July 23: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to India and Kuwait (July 26-29)
- July 23: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Trip to Poland
- July 23: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi
- July 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung
- July 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea President Moon
- July 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea Minister of Unification Lee and Republic of Korea Vice Minister of Unification Choi
- July 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi
- July 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani
- July 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Before Their Meeting
- July 22: Statement | Sanctioning Cuban Security Forces in Response to Violent Repression of Protests
- July 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Haitian Prime Minister Henry
- July 22: Statement | Announcement of Daniel Foote as Special Envoy for Haiti
- July 22: Joint Statement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen Commending the United Kingdom's Anti-Corruption Sanctions
- July 22: Readout | United States and Rwanda Host Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden Per Olsson Fridh
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Republic of Korea Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with World Bank Group President David Malpass
- Readout: Principal Advisor Mark Feierstein's Meeting with Suriname's Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Explanation of Position ECOSOC Management Segment Agenda Item 17 Non-governmental organizations Georgian NGO
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Heads and Private-Sector Leads of the Multilateral Development Banks to Discuss Climate Finance
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Cuban Minister of Defense and Special Forces Brigade for Abuses Against Protestors
- Joint Statement by Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Secretary Antony J. Blinken Commending the United Kingdom's Anti-Corruption Sanctions
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: YJ Fischer to Join SEC as Director of the Office of International Affair
- Pres Release: SEC Halts Alleged Ongoing Offering Fraud Involving Cycling Companies
- Press Release: SEC Charges California Resident in Microcap Fraud Scheme Targeting Retail Investors
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Nine Individuals Charged in Superseding Indictment with Conspiring to Act as Illegal Agents of the People's Republic of China
- Press Release: Electrical Engineer Sentenced to More Than Five Years in Prison for Conspiring to Illegally Export to China Semiconductor Chips with Military Uses
- Press Release: Iranian National Pleads Guilty to Violating U.S. Sanctions Against Iran
- Press Release: Justice Department Launches Firearms Trafficking Strike Forces to Address Violent Crime, Crack Down on Sources of Crime Guns
-
- Press Release: Twenty-Two Charged in Connection with a More than $11-Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Jury Convicts Former Delaware Doctor of Unlawful Drug Distribution and Maintaining a Drug Premises
- Press Release: Justice Department Obtains $100,000 Settlement in Sexual Harassment Case Against Ohio Landlords
- Press Release: Owner of Brooklyn Ambulance Service Business Pleads Guilty to Not Paying Employment Taxes
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: "If You See Something, Say Something®" Campaign Materials Are Available in 10 Languages
- Press Release: Filing Location Updates for Certain Forms I-131
- Press Release: BORSTAR Agents Rescue Man Lost in Remote Wilderness (California)
- Press Release: Convicted Murderer Arrested by Border Patrol (California)
- Press Release: Large numbers of unaccompanied migrant children apprehended in Tucson Sector (Arizona)
- Press Release: RGV MMP Brings Closure to the Family of a Deceased Man Found in New Jersey (Texas)
- Press Release: Almost $500K in Currency Seized Leaving the Country at the Presidio Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept Mangos Harboring Fruit Fly Larvae (Texas)
- Press Release: Richard J. Fortunato Selected as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent for U.S. Border Patrol's Swanton Sector (Vermont)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in the City of Falls Church, Virginia
- Press Release: FEMA Awards Utility Board of City of Key West $5.59 Million to Protect Water Crossing Transmission Poles (Florida)
- Press Release: FEMA Approves Millions in Community Disaster Loans for Earthquake-Affected Municipalities (Puerto Rico)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with European Parliament's Committee on International Trade Chair Bernd Lange and Vice-Chair Kumpula-Natri
- Press Release: USTR Welcomes New Staff Members to the Front Office
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces $3 Billion Investment in America's Communities
- Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at White House Announcement of $3 Billion EDA Investment in America's Communities
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Integrated Circuits and Products Containing Same
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Carr Applauds Committee Passage of Secure Equipment Act
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Statement by Energy Secretary Granholm on the Confirmation of Jill Hruby as NNSA Administrator
- Press Release: DOE Announces $11 Million to Study Critical Ecosystems and Improve Climate and Earth System Modeling
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Drought Relief Efforts to Address Urgency of Western Water Crisis the Focus of Secretary Haaland's Visit to Denver
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to offer virtual seminars in August to help employers, workers, stakeholders with prevailing wage requirements
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Mobile dredging equipment manufacturer after investigation into 22-year-old worker's death (Alabama)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $57K in back wages for 15 workers of Brookhaven restaurant after finding minimum wage violations (Mississippi)
Department of Education
- Readout of White House & Department of Education Listening Session with Educators with Disabilities
- See also this link for approved state-specific plans for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon as Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- Press Release: HHS Announces New National Challenge to Reduce HIV-Related Stigma and Disparities
- Press Release: HHS Encourages States to Educate Eligible Immigrants about Medicaid Coverage
- Press Release: Biden Administration to Invest More Than $1.6 Billion to Support COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation in Vulnerable Communities
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides $100 Million to Rural Health Clinics for COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach in Their Communities to Increase Vaccinations
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.