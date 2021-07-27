This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the VICE President | Private Dining Room

7:45 p.m. EDT – The President participates in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe | Lubber Run Park, Arlington, Virginia

8:45 p.m. EDT – The President departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware

9:40 p.m. EDT – The President arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the President | Private Dining Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, July 22, 2021

The White House

Fact Sheet: How the Biden-Harris Administration Is Advancing Educational Equity | July 23, 2021

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Additional Actions to Prevent Foreclosures | July 23, 2021

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Haiti to Pay Respects upon the Death of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse, Former President of the Republic of Haiti | July 23, 2021

Remarks by President Biden Before a Meeting With Business and Labor Leaders | July 22, 2021

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 1652, the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021

Bill Signed into Law: R. 1652

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Continuing Crackdown in Cuba | July 22, 2021

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Measures on Cuba | July 22, 2021

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, July 22, 2021

Remarks by President Biden in a CNN Town Hall with Don Lemon | July 21, 2021

Remarks by President Biden before Air Force One Departure

Remarks by President Biden after Marine One Arrival

Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Plan Will Create a Better Future for Young Americans | July 22, 2021

Nominations and Withdrawal Sent to the Senate

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | July 22, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of the U.S.-Iraq Military Technical Talks, as Part of the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

Publication: Tenets of Responsible Behavior in Space

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing

Article: Leaders Discuss Reforms in the Special Operations Community

Article: DOD to Modernize Intelligence Information Apparatus With 'Back to Basics' Approach

Article: DOD Announces AI Competition to Detect, Defeat Illegal Fishing

Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced July 29, 2021

Contracts for July 22, 2021

Department of State

July 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Michigan Governor Whitmer (re: American detained in Burma)

Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Michigan Governor Whitmer (re: American detained in Burma) July 23: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to India and Kuwait (July 26-29)

Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to India and Kuwait (July 26-29) July 23: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Trip to Poland

Readout | Counselor Chollet's Trip to Poland July 23: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi

Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi July 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

July 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea President Moon

July 22: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Republic of Korea Minister of Unification Lee and Republic of Korea Vice Minister of Unification Choi

July 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

July 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

July 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Before Their Meeting

July 22: Statement | Sanctioning Cuban Security Forces in Response to Violent Repression of Protests

July 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Haitian Prime Minister Henry

July 22: Statement | Announcement of Daniel Foote as Special Envoy for Haiti

July 22: Joint Statement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen Commending the United Kingdom's Anti-Corruption Sanctions

July 22: Readout | United States and Rwanda Host Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden Per Olsson Fridh

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Republic of Korea Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with World Bank Group President David Malpass

Readout: Principal Advisor Mark Feierstein's Meeting with Suriname's Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Explanation of Position ECOSOC Management Segment Agenda Item 17 Non-governmental organizations Georgian NGO

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Heads and Private-Sector Leads of the Multilateral Development Banks to Discuss Climate Finance

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Cuban Minister of Defense and Special Forces Brigade for Abuses Against Protestors

Joint Statement by Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Secretary Antony J. Blinken Commending the United Kingdom's Anti-Corruption Sanctions

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: YJ Fischer to Join SEC as Director of the Office of International Affair

Pres Release: SEC Halts Alleged Ongoing Offering Fraud Involving Cycling Companies

Press Release: SEC Charges California Resident in Microcap Fraud Scheme Targeting Retail Investors

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Nine Individuals Charged in Superseding Indictment with Conspiring to Act as Illegal Agents of the People's Republic of China

Press Release: Electrical Engineer Sentenced to More Than Five Years in Prison for Conspiring to Illegally Export to China Semiconductor Chips with Military Uses

Press Release: Iranian National Pleads Guilty to Violating U.S. Sanctions Against Iran

Press Release: Justice Department Launches Firearms Trafficking Strike Forces to Address Violent Crime, Crack Down on Sources of Crime Guns

Press Release : Twenty-Two Charged in Connection with a More than $11-Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Jury Convicts Former Delaware Doctor of Unlawful Drug Distribution and Maintaining a Drug Premises

Press Release: Justice Department Obtains $100,000 Settlement in Sexual Harassment Case Against Ohio Landlords

Press Release: Owner of Brooklyn Ambulance Service Business Pleads Guilty to Not Paying Employment Taxes

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: "If You See Something, Say Something®" Campaign Materials Are Available in 10 Languages

Press Release: Filing Location Updates for Certain Forms I-131

Press Release: BORSTAR Agents Rescue Man Lost in Remote Wilderness (California)

Press Release: Convicted Murderer Arrested by Border Patrol (California)

Press Release: Large numbers of unaccompanied migrant children apprehended in Tucson Sector (Arizona)

Press Release: RGV MMP Brings Closure to the Family of a Deceased Man Found in New Jersey (Texas)

Press Release: Almost $500K in Currency Seized Leaving the Country at the Presidio Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept Mangos Harboring Fruit Fly Larvae (Texas)

Press Release: Richard J. Fortunato Selected as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent for U.S. Border Patrol's Swanton Sector (Vermont)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in the City of Falls Church, Virginia

Press Release: FEMA Awards Utility Board of City of Key West $5.59 Million to Protect Water Crossing Transmission Poles (Florida)

Press Release: FEMA Approves Millions in Community Disaster Loans for Earthquake-Affected Municipalities (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with European Parliament's Committee on International Trade Chair Bernd Lange and Vice-Chair Kumpula-Natri

Press Release: USTR Welcomes New Staff Members to the Front Office

Department of Commerce

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces $3 Billion Investment in America's Communities

Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at White House Announcement of $3 Billion EDA Investment in America's Communities

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Integrated Circuits and Products Containing Same

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Carr Applauds Committee Passage of Secure Equipment Act

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement by Energy Secretary Granholm on the Confirmation of Jill Hruby as NNSA Administrator

Press Release: DOE Announces $11 Million to Study Critical Ecosystems and Improve Climate and Earth System Modeling

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Drought Relief Efforts to Address Urgency of Western Water Crisis the Focus of Secretary Haaland's Visit to Denver

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to offer virtual seminars in August to help employers, workers, stakeholders with prevailing wage requirements

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Mobile dredging equipment manufacturer after investigation into 22-year-old worker's death (Alabama)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $57K in back wages for 15 workers of Brookhaven restaurant after finding minimum wage violations (Mississippi)

Department of Education

Readout of White House & Department of Education Listening Session with Educators with Disabilities

See also this link for approved state-specific plans for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon as Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Press Release: HHS Announces New National Challenge to Reduce HIV-Related Stigma and Disparities

Press Release: HHS Encourages States to Educate Eligible Immigrants about Medicaid Coverage

Press Release : Biden Administration to Invest More Than $1.6 Billion to Support COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation in Vulnerable Communities

: Biden Administration to Invest More Than $1.6 Billion to Support COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation in Vulnerable Communities Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides $100 Million to Rural Health Clinics for COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach in Their Communities to Increase Vaccinations

