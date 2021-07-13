United States:
The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 13 (Podcast)
13 July 2021
Jenner & Block
In this episode, host David B. Robbins welcomes Partner Jeri K. Somers, the former Chief Judge of the
Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, who recently joined the
firm and its Government Contracts Practice. They discuss
Judge Somers' perspective on what practitioners can do better
before the boards of contract appeals.
