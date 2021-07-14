- State Senator Kellie Warren declared her candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2022 race for Kansas AG, running against former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
- As previously reported, incumbent Republican AG Derek Schmidt is not seeking re-election and is running for the Republican nomination for Kansas Governor in 2022.
