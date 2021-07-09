ARTICLE

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has extended the deadline to submit and certify 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 Component 1 Data to August 23, 2021. As discussed in our prior Alert, the EEOC announced the opening of 2019 and 2020 Component 1 Data Collection on April 26, 2021, and originally set July 19, 2021 as the filing deadline. The extension will be welcome by employers who have contacted the EEOC and are awaiting a response from the agency. Due to the high number of company support requests for reporting mergers, acquisitions and spinoffs and support requests to obtain user registration and login information, EEOC has a backlog of outstanding support requests, often taking up to four weeks to respond. With this in mind, employers who have any outstanding support issues should consider submitting those requests as soon as possible.

The EEO-1 Component 1 report is a mandatory annual data collection that requires all private sector employers with 100 or more employees, and federal contractors with 50 or more employees meeting certain criteria, to submit demographic workforce data, including data by race/ethnicity, sex and job categories. Filing information is available on the EEOC's website at https://eeocdata.org/eeo1/.

Additionally, the VETS-4212 Report is due September 30, 2021. Businesses with current federal government contracts or subcontracts worth $150,000 or more are required to file the VETS-4212 Report. Filing information is available on the Department of Labor's website at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/vets/programs/vets4212.

If you have any questions or need assistance preparing your 2019 and 2020 EEO-1s or VETS-4212 Reports, please contact the authors of this Alert, Nancy Holt, partner in our D.C. office at nholt@fordharrison.com, or Jill Harrison, partner in our Atlanta office at jharrison@fordharrison.com, both of whom are members of FordHarrison's Affirmative Action/OFCCP and Government Contractors practice groups.

Originally published 28 June 2021.

