ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Brian and Tim try to decipher recent signals that JCPOA 2.0 may be in trouble and share their thoughts on what to look for during the coming weeks. We next turn to the new multilateral sanctions recently imposed on Belarus before checking in on China to discuss the merciful end of the #tiktokban (and what's on the horizon under E.O. 14034), as well as recent aggressive actions by the U.S. targeting forced labor. Finally, in the Lightning Round, we do a quick dissection of the court decision dismissing Oleg Deripaska's challenge to his SDN listing and offer thoughts on OFAC's recent COVID-related general licenses and guidance.

self

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.