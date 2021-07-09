ARTICLE

CITY HALL

City Council Set To Vote on Final Budget

Philadelphia City Council is slated to give final approval to the city's $5.2 billion budget today, capping a marathon of negotiations on a variety of different issues and funding streams. City Council negotiated an additional $89 million in spending with particular funding directed towards anti-violence programming and community supports. The resident and nonresident wage taxes will also decline slightly. For more, please see our Public Strategies Policy Alert. Mayor Kenney is expected to sign the budget before July 1.

Councilmember Johnson Looks to Increase Compensation for PHL Workers

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson is pursuing legislation to increase the minimum wage for workers at Philadelphia International Airport to $15 an hour and an additional $4.54 an hour supplement toward health benefits. The plan has received pushback from American Airlines, the major carrier at the airport. However, it is still poised for a final Council vote today. Read more from the Inquirer.

'Rule of Two' and Housing Trust Fund Bills Set for Referendum Vote in November

Bills changing the city's hiring procedures for civil service positions and requiring mandatory city contributions to the Housing Trust Fund were approved by City Council last week. Council Majority Leader Cherelle Parker's bill would eliminate the "Rule of Two" in civil service hiring procedures — which only allows for the two most qualified candidates to be considered — and Councilmember Derek Green's bill would require the city to contribute 0.5 percent of general fund dollars annually to the Housing Trust Fund. The bills now move to Philadelphia voters, who will have the final say on its passage in November.

Suburban Spotlight:

Delaware County Acquires 213-Acre Property for New Park

Delaware County officials began the process of acquiring the former site of the Don Guanella School, a 213-acre plot of land, with plans to develop it into an easily accessible community park. The preservation of the open land is also expected to bring environmental benefits to the area. The new park will be home to two tributaries of the Darby Creek, and the natural landscaping should reduce the risk of damaging floods. For more, please see the press release.

Chester County Receives $35.5 Million in Rent and Utility Assistance

With funds from the U.S. Treasury Department and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Chester County has received $34.5 million to cover "emergency rental and utility bills" for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds come as some pandemic-related protections (such as the eviction moratorium) are expected to expire. Please see the press release for more.

Council Begins Summer Recess Next Week

City Council will begin a summer recess next week and has not yet published dates for future committee meetings. We will provide additional updates when schedules are released.

